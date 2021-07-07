Connaughton continues to be productive off Bucks bench in Finals against Suns

The Milwaukee Bucks officially made their first NBA Finals appearance since 1974 on Tuesday night, and former St. John's Prep star Pat Connaughton continued to see significant run on the biggest stage.
The 28-year-old was once again the most utilized player off of head coach Mike Budenholzer's bench, playing 28 minutes while taking the floor as part of the Bucks closing unit. He scored eight points on 50 percent shooting from the floor (3-for-6) and 3-point range (2-for-4), grabbed two rebounds, snared one steal and played some strong overall defense. Connaughton finished with a team-best plus/minus of +2.
The Phoenix Suns came out victorious, however, building an eight-point halftime lead and eventually walking away with a 118-105 win at home to earn a 1-0 lead in the best-of-7 championship series. The Bucks were done in by Chris Paul's 32 points (12-for-19 shooting) and nine assists, Devin Booker's 27 points, six assists and three steals, and big man Deandre Ayton's 22 points (8-for-10 shooting) and 19 rebounds.
The two teams will play Game 2 back in Phoenix on Thursday night, with that game slated for a 9 p.m. start on ABC.
- Nick Giannino