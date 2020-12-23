At 27 years young, Pat Connaughton is in the midst of his physical prime.
Fortunately for him, the former St. John's Prep star will get to spend the next three of those valuable athletic years right where he wants to: in Milwaukee with the two-time defending Eastern Conference regular season champion Bucks.
Connaughton, who's been a key part of the Bucks' rotation each of the past two seasons, recently inked a 3-year, $15,999,964 contract extension to remain with the organization.
"It's awesome to be back," Connaughton said Tuesday prior to his team's flight to Boston for Wednesday's season opener against the Celtics at TD Garden.
Despite their regular season success over the last two campaigns, the Bucks have come up short in the postseason, falling to Miami in the East semis this past summer in the Orlando bubble and and bowing out to eventual NBA champion Toronto in the 2019 conference finals. That means unfinished business for Connaughton and Co., who are once again among the favorites to win it all.
"I've wanted to stay in Milwaukee. I love playing here, love my coaches, management, owners and teammates, and we have a good thing going here," said Connaughton. "I wanted to figure out a way to stay, and fortunately we were able to get something done.
"We're all excited to get that bad taste out of our mouth from last year."
During his time in Milwaukee, Connaughton has made a name for himself with his versatile and tenacious defense, consistent rebounding, spot up shooting and highlight reel dunks. He's carved out a key reserve role, and head coach Mike Budenholzer has often called for his services in crunch time situations.
In 67 games last season, the 6-foot-5 guard out of Notre Dame averaged 5.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and half-a-block per outing. He played an average of 18.6 minutes per night and connected on 45.5 percent of his shots, including just over 33 percent of his triples.
Connaughton will likely play a similar role in 2020-21 while working with his teammates and coaches as they integrate a plethora of new pieces into the mix. Among those additions is standout guard Jrue Holiday. The Bucks acquired the veteran floor general in a four-team trade last month, and Connaughton couldn't be more excited to have him on board.
"I can't say enough great things about him," said the St. John's Prep Hall of Famer. "I got a first hand look at Jrue in Portland (where Connaughton began his NBA career) when we played his Pelicans in the playoffs, and for me he's one of the best and most underrated players in the league ... not just on the court, but as a human being. So to get to know him over the last month or so has been great. I can't wait to play alongside him."
Holiday is coming off another strong campaign in New Orleans where he averaged 19.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.6 steals. He made the all-star team back in 2013, is a two-time all-defensive selection and at age 30, still has plenty of high level play left in the tank.
The Bucks also added former Orlando Magic guard D.J. Augustin, ex-Denver Nuggets forward Torrey Craig, one-time San Antonio Spurs guard Bryn Forbes and former New York Knicks big man Bobby Portis.
Most importantly, two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo officially signed his 5-year, supermax contract extension (worth $228.2 million) to remain in Milwaukee.
"As a group we're definitely excited. We obviously didn't end last season the way we wanted to; not just with what (playoff) round we got to but the way we played," said Connaughton. "So being able to get back at it with a quicker turnaround is exciting.
"At the same time, we have some things to work on because of the new guys we brought in. But everyone is on the same playing field, and we're looking forward to getting back at it."
