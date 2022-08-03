Milwaukee Bucks swingman Pat Connaughton will enter his seventh NBA season this fall with hopes of bringing home another championship for the storied franchise. But before he reunites with his team for training camp next month, the St. John’s Prep graduate made sure to make another trip back home.
As part of his Pat Connaughton Foundation, Connaughton hosted a “Summer Skills” youth clinic on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week back at his alma mater in Danvers. The camp was open to boys and girls grades 2 through 8 and featured a variety of drills, games, fun competitions and of course, plenty of court time and words of wisdom from Connaughton himself. All proceeds from the three-day event went directly to his foundation, money that Connaughton plans to use to continue to renovate basketball courts for kids in both the New England and Milwaukee areas, among other things.
This isn’t the first time Connaughton and his former Middlesex Magic coach, Mike Crotty, have run a youth clinic, and it certainly won’t be the last.