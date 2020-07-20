Connaughton not with Bucks in Orlando after positive COVID-19 test

Good news broke on the NBA front Monday afternoon as zero out of the 346 players tested positive for COVID-19. It's the first time since competing teams traveled to the Orlando 'bubble' in which nobody tested positive for the virus.
With the good news, however, comes some unfortunate news for former local star Pat Connaughton.
It was reported on Monday that the Milwaukee Bucks guard out of St. John's Prep had previously tested positive for the virus and did not travel with his team to Orlando.
Connaughton says he is healthy and eager to head down to Orlando to join the Bucks whenever he gets cleared from his doctors.
Up until the league's suspension in March, Connaughton had played a key reserve role for the Eastern Conference leading Bucks, appearing in 61 games with averages of 5.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest.
The NBA season is set to resume next week on Thursday, July 30.