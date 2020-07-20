Connaughton not with Bucks in Orlando after positive COVID-19 test

Former St. John's Prep star and current Milwaukee Bucks player Pat Connaughton, shown here during his annual With Us Foundation youth basketball clinic at St. John's Prep in Danvers, recently tested positive COVID-19 and has yet to join his team in the Orlando bubble.  JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 2/17/2020

 Jaime Campos

Good news broke on the NBA front Monday afternoon as zero out of the 346 players tested positive for COVID-19. It's the first time since competing teams traveled to the Orlando 'bubble' in which nobody tested positive for the virus. 

With the good news, however, comes some unfortunate news for former local star Pat Connaughton.

Connaughton not with Bucks in Orlando after positive COVID-19 test

Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton dunks against the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this season. Connaughton recently tested positive for COVID-19 and has yet to join his team in the Orlando bubble. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

It was reported on Monday that the Milwaukee Bucks guard out of St. John's Prep had previously tested positive for the virus and did not travel with his team to Orlando.

Connaughton says he is healthy and eager to head down to Orlando to join the Bucks whenever he gets cleared from his doctors. 

Connaughton not with Bucks in Orlando after positive COVID-19 test

Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton dunks against the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this season. Connaughton recently tested positive for COVID-19 and has yet to join his team in the Orlando bubble. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Up until the league's suspension in March, Connaughton had played a key reserve role for the Eastern Conference leading Bucks, appearing in 61 games with averages of 5.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest.

The NBA season is set to resume next week on Thursday, July 30. 

Tags

Recommended for you