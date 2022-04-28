It’s official: the Boston Celtics will take on the reigning champion Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals beginning Sunday at 1 p.m. at TD Garden.
That means Massachusetts native Pat Connaughton will once again return to the arena he grew up going to as a fan — the same arena he won two games at as a member of St. John’s Prep during their state championship hoops run in 2011.
Connaughton has also played numerous games on the parquet floor since bursting onto the NBA scene as a rookie in 2015. But not since 2019 have the 6-foot-5 small forward/shooting guard and his Bucks taken on the Celtics in the playoffs. Milwaukee won that conference semifinals matchup 4 games to 1, but a lot has changed since then and Connaughton is excited for both the opportunity and the challenge ahead.
“I mean look, they’re a phenomenal team,” Connaughton said of the Celtics. “They have a lot of the same core that they had back in 2019 but they’re older, they’re faster, they’re stronger, and they’re better. I think what they’ve done as a coaching staff over there from the beginning of the season to now is incredible.
“But we’re looking at it through a business lens,” the long-range specialist continued. “You’re going there to try to win one game; win that first game, focus on that and not look too far ahead. We understand who we’re playing, how great they are, and there will definitely be a little bit of added fun being in a familiar place with familiar faces. But we’re going there to win and take care of our business.”
Finding his rhythm Back in early February, Connaughton suffered a broken bone in his right hand. The injury required surgery and forced him out of the lineup for 13 games over a five-week span.
When he returned, Connaughton didn’t miss a beat. He scored 15 points in 20 minutes off the bench, letting loose from beyond the arc with confidence and efficiency. But for whatever reason, his shooting percentages began to drop soon thereafter.
“It’s funny; I come off hand surgery and make five threes in the first game and start shooting it really well,” recalled Connaughton. “Then all of a sudden I’m not shooting it so well. But it’s really about making sure you continue to shoot with confidence. You’re going to miss some shots, but when you’re open you have to have that confidence to take it.”
Over the past few seasons, Connaughton has really found his niche as a three-and-D threat, earning the trust of Bucks’ head coach Mike Budenholzer in the process. As you can imagine, sustaining an injury to his shooting hand wasn’t exactly an ideal situation — but he persevered.
Connaughton proceeded to nail three triples in the following two games after his return before going 0-for-8 in the next two. He’d go on to endure a 10-for-39 (25 percent) stretch from distance to close out the regular season.
Connaughton’s offensive struggles continued when the playoffs began; he went a combined 2-for-13 in the Bucks’ first two games against Chicago and was just 7-for-25 from the field heading into a series clinching Game 5 win.
In that decisive victory, however, Connaughton delivered, going off for 20 points in 23 minutes while knocking down six of his nine attempts from deep and seven of 11 shots overall.
Sometimes all it takes is one strong game to break out of a slump. Now, with his hand virtually unbothersome, Connaughton is hoping to ride the wave.
“The hand itself is good,” he said. “There’s still some swelling and I’m doing therapy, but it’s not hindering my ability to shoot at this point. A big piece of it is mental; you have to have that confidence and aggressiveness ... there’s a short memory like in baseball that you have to have. I think the mental piece is huge.”
Developing his stroke
Connaughton has always been a good shooter. But during his high school and college days it was a part of his game that came naturally and blended well with his overall versatile skillset. He didn’t have to rely on his shooting to make a significant impact.
Since entering the NBA, he’s worked tirelessly to improve his shooting, realizing how vital it is to be able to knock down shots in today’s game.
During the 2019-20 campaign, Connaughton had the luxury of learning from one of the game’s all-time great shooters, Kyle Korver, his teammate at the time. He’s also worked heavily with Ben Sullivan (now an assistant coach with the Celtics), who taught him one of his biggest shooting lessons to date.
“His big message was that you need a simple, powerful shot that you can repeat at any point,” said Connaughton. “You’re not always going to be wide open and if there’s less moving parts but your shot remains powerful, you can repeat that more often than not. So a lot of what I worked on with Ben last year was the actual mechanics of it; where my feet are, where my hands are on the basketball, how much pop do you have when you’re getting into a shot. I’ve really been able to identify those things which has been super helpful.”
Approaching his shot through a different lens has allowed Connaughton to fire away without thinking about it. It’s even allowed him to execute the catch-and-shoot without bringing the ball down or re-loading the basketball before letting it fly.
There have been games this season where Connaughton receives a high pass and lets loose immediately without having to readjust — something not many shooters in the league can do.
When it comes to the playoffs, Connaughton acknowledges that there’s added pressure and heightened expectations when it comes to knocking down shots. But he chooses not to let that affect him, continuing to play the same way that’s allowed him to carve such a significant role for himself. It’s that approach that allowed him to be successful in the Bucks’ 2019 series against the Celtics, as well as multiple other playoff series — including last year’s NBA Finals. and it’s that approach that he’ll take with him to Boston for Game 1 on Sunday afternoon.
“You can’t ignore it; everyone knows it’s the playoffs but you have to embrace that and enjoy it,” said Connaughton. “When I’m on the bench after just getting subbed out, I’ll take a breath and look around TD Garden and say to myself, ‘Man, this is pretty cool; 7-year old Pat would be in heaven or daydreaming about this moment’.
“But the second you hit that scorer’s table to check in, you think about what I can do to shoot my best, play my best and stay in the present,” he added. “Whether it’s two minutes into a game, there’s two minutes left, whether its a regular season game or a playoff game, you have to have that same shot, that same mentality.”
Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.