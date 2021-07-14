Ten short years ago, Pat Connaughton was leaving it all on the court for St. John's Prep, guiding the Eagles to their first-ever Division 1 state championship as a senior in 2011.
A decade later, the 6-foot-5 guard is doing the same for the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals.
While he may not be carrying the Bucks in the same way he did for his high school squad, make no mistake about it: Connaughton is playing a significant role for a championship contending team.
In three title games against the Phoenix Suns, he's averaging a shade over 30 minutes per contest. He may not start games, but he's almost always finishing them as part of head coach Mike Budenholzer's closing unit.
"I look at Pat and nothing he does surprises me to be honest," said Connaughton's former AAU coach with the Middlesex Magic, Mike Crotty.
"Obviously I'm biased, but with his athleticism, toughness, versatility and efficient shot making, I just think he's becoming the guy that people in his inner circle thought he would become: a terrific contributor on a championship caliber team."
In the three games against the Suns thus far, Connaughton is averaging 10 points and four rebounds. He's shooting 52 percent from the field and has connected on eight of his 17 3-point attempts (47 percent). He's been a key part of the rotation in all 20 of the Bucks playoff games this year and has canned at least one triple in each of the last five games and seven of the last eight.
Connaughton even got a Mike Breen "BANG!" call in Sunday night's 120-100 win after cashing in on a 3-ball to close out a big third quarter run by the Bucks.
"It's surreal watching him playing in the finals at the highest level," said Connaughton's former high school teammate, Steve Haladyna. "When people ask me if I expected him to make it like this, I just say it doesn't surprise me; nothing he does surprises me. That's the only way I know how to answer it. He works so hard, harder than anybody, and has all the talent in the world. When you have those two things going for you anything can happen."
Connaughton's shooting prowess and ability to rebound at a high level, especially considering his size, both certainly aid in his consistent playing time. Those are parts of his game that he's always excelled in, and he's taken them to new heights in the six years since being drafted by the Portland Trailblazers back in 2015.
But perhaps Connaughton's most important quality is his defensive versatility and ability to switch on that side of the ball.
The Bucks have opted to switch off the Suns' pick-and-roll at the top of the key time and time again, and Connaughton has done his part — and done it well — regardless of who he's matched up with. That includes future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul, all-star shooting guard Devin Booker and slippery forward Cam Johnson, among others.
He knows how to be aggressive without fouling, and doesn't back down from any challenge. Even if he's forced to check 7-footer Deandre Ayton in the post, he gets in his stance, fronts the big man and does everything he can do disrupt him.
That's one asset of Connaughton's game that has certainly made his high school coach, Sean Connolly, extremely proud.
"It's definitely a little surprising going back to high school to see him now covering Chris Paul and other NBA superstars. But at the same time it's not surprising," admitted Connolly, who had over 2,000 points at Bishop Fenwick and played at Ohio State.
"Pat was always an unbelievable rebounder, the best rebounder I've ever coached or seen at the high school level. But I think he's really improved his defense and is doing a great job playing key minutes (in the Finals)."
Connolly has remained in touch with Connaughton over the years, as have Crotty and Haladyna. Whether he's meeting up with them at a game against the Celtics at TD Garden or exchanging texts throughout the playoff run, Connaughton always finds time to catch up with the people that helped get him to where he is today.
It's not uncommon to see professional athletes or celebrities drift away from those that were once close to them when they make it big. But that's not the case with Connaughton. He's never forgotten where he comes from and cherishes the journey that got him to this point; the court at St. John's Prep's new wellness center bears his signature.
"Everyone could tell just by watching Pat what a tremendous player he was. But what you might not be able to tell from watching him play is what a great person he is," said current St. John's Prep basketball coach John Dullea, Connaughton's assistant coach in high school.
"He's a very genuine, respectful and humble young man. He always comes back to St. John's Prep when he's in town to talk to the team and even practices with the guys. We stay in touch on a regular basis and he always (still) refers to me as coach."
Connaughton and the Bucks will look to even the best-of-seven Finals series at two games apiece when they host the Suns Wednesday evening (9 p.m.). His hometown crew will certainly be tuning in, and any North Shore basketball fan should, too.
Because after all, it's not every day that a humble, local kid gets to live out his dream of not only playing in the NBA, but competing at a high level for a world championship.
Nick Giannino can be reached at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.
