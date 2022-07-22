When Pat Connaughton first came into the NBA as a rookie with the Portland Trail Blazers, he was a seldom-used reserve guard looking for any way to contribute on the court. Like any young second-round draft pick, Connaughton would have to prove that he belonged in the league.
Fast forward seven years, and you’ll find that the St. John’s Prep product has done just that.
Gradually and impressively carving a role as a valuable bench player, Connaughton eventually became a staple in the lineup for the 2021 champion Milwaukee Bucks. His shooting, defensive versatility and overall tenacity prompted Milwaukee to lock him up as Connaughton recently inked a 3-year, $28.2 million contract extension to remain with the Bucks through the 2025-26 season.
Despite his professional successes, Connaughton has never forgotten where he came from. He knows how important his youth and high school days were for his growth and development as both a player and person, and he now spends countless hours making sure he returns the favor.
This August, Connaughton will return to his alma mater St. John’s Prep to host a three-day “Summer Skills” hoops clinic for aspiring young players. The camp will be held as part of the Pat Connaughton Foundation (formerly the With Us Foundation), with all proceeds going directly to the foundation.
“Our foundation’s mission it to grow those translatable life skills we learned through basketball for the younger generation,” said Connaughton. “Basketball has done so much for me; it’s taught me teamwork, discipline, leadership, hard work ... and the skills you learn through sports translate a lot more than just on the court. Having those types of experiences helps set these kids up for success in whatever they dream, whatever they want to achieve and pursue.”
Connaughton has held many youth clinics since entering the NBA, including multiple at St. John’s Prep. His focus remains on giving the players as much individual attention as possible.
This year’s summer session will take place on August 1, 2 and 3 from 8:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m. and will be open to players grades 2 through 8. The cost is $299 per player and you can register by visiting www.patconnaughtonfoundation.org. The session will be capped at 125 players.
Connaughton will be there for all three days along with volunteers from the college and high school level, including Middlesex Magic coach Mike Crotty and members of his team.
August’s clinic is just a piece to the puzzle for what Connaughton aims to accomplish with his foundation. One of his biggest goals is to continue to renovate multiple courts in both the New England and Milwaukee areas in an effort to give kids the opportunity to get out there and work on their games and have fun in a safe and inviting environment.
“The Prep court (dubbed Pat Connaughton Court) was the first one, now we’ve got about five or six others that will be done by the end of this year,” he said. “We want to continue to grow that and build homes where these kids can play.”
Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.