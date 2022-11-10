MAYNARD — How do you survive a potential scare on the football field?
By coming back at your opponent with even more ferocity.
With their once comfortable lead trimmed to four points early in the third quarter of Thursday night’s Division 5 state quarterfinal game against host Maynard, Bishop Fenwick needed to respond ... and did in the form of two scores before the end of the quarter. They added another in the final frame to leave Alumni Field with a thorough 37-13 victory over the host Maynard Tigers.
Junior captain Luke Connolly caught two touchdown passes and ran for another while also rushing in for two points; fellow captains Costa Beechin (81-yard TD reception plus an interception) and quarterback Bryce Leaman (196 yards passing) threw for three scores; and the Crusader defense was relentless for most of the evening.
“The defense was amazing,” said Connolly, who finished with 104 yards of offense. “The line did a great job, Costa had that big pick, (captain) Mike DeFelice had a pair of sacks, Bryce and the defensive backs adjusted by going to a 3-3 box with (Maynard) passing to try and get back in the game ... a lot of guys stepped up and made big plays.”
Now 9-1 on the season, the sixth seeded Crusaders advance to the sectional semifinals for the second straight season. There, they’ll face No. 2 seed North Reading (9-1), which blasted Apponequet, 40-0, last night, likely at Manning Field in Lynn.
Seeing their 17-0 halftime lead cut to 17-13 a little over four minutes into the third quarter (aided by a fumble on the second play of the third quarter), the Crusaders got their rhythm back and never lost it thereafter.
First, they went 66 yards in just four plays to hit paydirt, using a 21-yard pass to Connolly, a 20-yard toss in the left flat to Troy Irizarry, and a 25-yard pass off a pump fake by Leaman to a wide open Connolly in the left corner of the end zone.
“We had two things that will always kill you early in that third quarter — a penalty, then a turnover — and they scored, stopped us and scored again to get back in the ballgame,” said Fenwick head coach Dave Woods. “But after we came back down and scored ourselves, we were able to settle down. It was a huge drive and took a little steam out of them.”
Then, on the final play of the third quarter, Fenwick expanded its lead to 30-13 when Connolly again was the recipent of a Leaman pass in the end zone, this one a 21-yard strike.
“I was ready for the ball to come to me,” said Connolly. “On that third touchdown, I went out sort of half-speed, then cut by my man and turned it on. Bryce threw the ball in the perfect spot.”
Bishop Fenwick scored on three of its first four possessions to build a 17-0 lead by halftime.
After forcing Maynard to punt on the game’s opening series, the Crusaders got a 13-yard run on a QB keeper from Leman and a 39-yard run off a direct snap to Beechin to get just inside the Maynard 20-yard line, evetually settling for a 35-yard field goal from Aidan Silva.
The host Tigers (7-3) then drove inside Fenwick territory (one of three times they did so in the opening three quarters) and got a 17-yard run from Harry McCarthy. But at the end of play, Aidan Breen stripped him of the football and Leaman immediately fell on it at his own 22, causing a change of both possession and momentum.
Bishop Fenwick made the Tigers pay dearly. On 3rd-and-13, Leaman play faked and rolled right before hitting a wide open Beechin over the top. The senior captain did the rest, churning 81 yards into the end zone for a 9-0 lead late in the first quarter.
Following a Maynard punt and subsequent 19-yard return from Beechin, Fenwick set up shop at the hosts’ 42-yard line and needed six plays to increase their lead. Junior captain Luke Connolly capped off the drive with a 3-yard run up the gut in which he was barely touched; he also ran around left end for a successful 2-point conversion.
The Crusaders’ defensive pressure forced Maynard quarterback Dylan Gallo to have to scramble and throw on the run more often than not, forcing him out of the pocket with pressure and beating their men off the snap.
Woods praised the play of captain Aidan Breen, who went over 100 tackles for the season in the win.
“Aidan’s one of those guys when everything going on around him is crazy, you can depend on him to stay cool and just play football and makes plays. He had quite a few of those tonight,” said Woods.
Bishop Fenwick 37, Maynard 13
Division 5 quarterfinal
at Maynard
Bishop Fenwick (9-1) 9 8 13 7 37
Maynard (7-3) 0 0 13 0 13
Scoring summary
BF-Aidan Silva 35 field goal
BF-Costa Beechin 81 pass from Bryce Leaman (kick failed)
BF-Luke Connolly 3 run (Connolly rush)
M-Tavon Hirsch 3 run (Anthony Skillings kick)
M-Mateo Arellano 6 pass from Dylan Gallo (kick failed)
BF-Connolly 25 pass from Leaman (kick failed)
BF-Connolly 21 pass from Leaman (Silva kick)
BF-Anthony Nichols 23 run (Silva kick)
