PEABODY — The opening quarter of Saturday's matinee football clash between Bishop Fenwick and Cardinal Spellman will tell you everything you need to know about how the rest of the afternoon played out.
The Crusaders ripped off four touchdowns in those first 12 minutes, and even though they had one breakdown defensively that allowed Spellman to score, it was a near-picture perfect performance en route to a dominant 55-6 triumph.
Senior Jake Connolly had a monster day for Fenwick (now 5-0), finishing with four catches for 149 yards and four touchdowns while adding a 97-yard punt return score and snaring a pick on defense to boot.
With one game left in the Fall 2 season it's been a tremendous way for Fenwick's seniors to wrap up their careers, said head coach Dave Woods.
"It's been phenomenal; the 17 seniors we have have been working so hard for four years, so to end it the way we've been doing for their last season, they deserve it all," said Woods. "It's been a lot of fun and is going to be sad to see them go. Definitely a special group; I don't think we'll have another senior class like these guys."
Perhaps the most impressive aspect of Saturday's win was the Crusaders' overall efficiency on offense. The hosts ran just 19 offensive plays, and only two of those netting less than 10 yards.
It didn't take long for them to get going, either.
Quarterback Chrys Wilson started the blitzkrieg with a beautiful 20-yard touchdown pass to Connolly in the back of the end zone on the opening drive. After forcing a turnover on downs, Wilson then found Pat Jacobs for a 35-yard score.
Cardinal Spellman (1-4) would answer with a textbook 63-yard TD pass down the middle from Jack Huffy to Calvin DePina, but that was really the only play worth celebrating for the visitors. Fenwick proceeded to block the ensuing PAT and kept their opponents off the board the rest of the way.
Wilson added another touchdown toss to Connolly from 35 yards out and tailback Tucker Destino had a 10-yard rushing plunge to round out the first quarter scoring for the home squad.
"Other than the one play there with a breakdown, the defense did a phenomenal job," said Woods. "And we had a bunch of new guys in and a bunch of guys that haven't played a ton this year. They stepped up and played great."
He highlighted the individual play of seniors Bobby Farren at linebacker and Mike Lee at defensive tackle.
The Crusaders would add to their point total in the second quarter when Wilson found Connolly yet again for a 45-yard score. The duo would connect once more in the third on a 49-yard strike to paydirt, while Connolly put the stamp on his ridiculous performance with the 97-yard punt return down the sidelines in the final minutes of action for another six points. He finished with 165 punt return yards.
"I have to give a huge thanks to my whole entire team," said the humble Connolly, who is headed off to Ithaca College in New York this fall to continue his gridiron career. "I think it was a real team effort today; offensive line blocked great, Chrys made a bunch of great passes and I just think it was an all-around great team win."
Connolly was virtually untouchable, juking and sprinting past defenders with a sense of ease and fluidity. He's been terrific all year, but Saturday's shockingly efficient outing was the icing on the cake.
"If Jake's not the MVP of the league, I don't know who is," said Woods. "He's one of the best players around here."
Fenwick got its other touchdown on a 40-yard run from Steven Woods in the third. Aidan Dwyer went 6-for-7 on his PATs.
Statistically speaking, Wilson was 6-for-11 for 207 yards and five touchdown passes while Destino led the rushing department with four carries for 53 yards.
Fenwick will wrap up the season next weekend, with its opponent yet to be determined. It may not be the ideal way to wrap up an unbeaten campaign, but it's also one that Connolly and the rest of the senior class aren't taking for granted.
"Football is the biggest thing in my life right now and just to be a senior and next week being my last high school game ever, it's just kind of touching and I know I can speak for all the seniors on that," said Connolly.
"I mean since we were freshmen we always looked forward to this year. We're kind of bummed out we can't go to Gillette (Stadium for the state Super Bowl) this year; we'dd love to go out on that. But we're just trying to make the best of every game."
Bishop Fenwick 55, Cardinal Spellman 6
at Donaldson Field, Peabody
Cardinal Spellman 6 0 0 0 - 6
Bishop Fenwick 27 7 14 7 - 55
BF-Jake Connolly 20 pass from Chrys Wilson (Aidan Dwyer kick)
BF-Patrick Jacobs 34 pass from Wilson (Dwyer kick)
CS-Calvin DePina 63 pass from Jack Duffy (kick blocked)
BF-Connolly 35 pass from Wilson (Dwyer kick)
BF-Tucker Destino 10 run (kick failed)
BF-Connolly 45 pass from Wilson (Dwyer kick)
BF-Connolly 49 pass from Wilson (Dwyer kick)
BF-Steven Woods 40 run (Dwyer kick)
BF-Connolly 97 yard punt return (Dwyer kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
PASSING: Bishop Fenwick - Chrys Wilson 6-11-207-5-0; Cardinal Spellman - Jack Duffy 4-11-88-1-1.
RUSHING: Bishop Fenwick - Tucker Destino 4-53, Steven Woods 1-40, Wilson 2-19, Angel Martinez 1-15; Cardinal Spellman - Jaydan Porte 14-49, D'Anthony Amado 2-5, Brian Morrill 3-2, Colin Gabriel 1-2, Kenton Porte 1-2, Calvin DePina 3-0, Duffy 11-(-2).
RECEIVING: Bishop Fenwick - Jake Connolly 4-149, Patrick Jacobs 1-34, Martinez 1-24; Cardinal Spellman - DePina 3-78, Andrew Blake 1-10.