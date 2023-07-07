Fiona Corcoran and James Riley, recent eighth grade graduates of Saints Academy in Beverly, have been given one of the school’s highest honors as its Stephen M. O’Grady Award winners.
The O’Grady Award is presented to a male and female athlete at the school who combine determination, dedication, hard work, and sportsmanship. The awards are given out each year at the Saints Academy sports banquet.
Fiona, a Beverly resident who will be attending Bishop Fenwick High School, participated in cross country and basketball at Saints. She is also a soccer and softball player.
James, who is also from Beverly and is headed off to St. John’s Prep, is a basketball player, rowing and flag football.
“I have always thought the winners of the O’Grady Award represent the type of young people we hope to produce at Saints Academy,” said former principal and teacher Tom Walsh.
The late Stephen O’Grady of Salem had a huge impact on young people in his hometown and at the former St. John the Evangelist School in Beverly before his life was tragically cut short by a drunk driver when he was just 30 years old.
Stephen was the President of Salem High’s student council and of Immaculate Conception Parish’s youth group, and was heavily involved in Salem Little League starting at age 16 as a coach for his beloved Reds, then became the league’s vice president. The baseball diamond at Salem’s Forest River Park is named Stephen M. O’Grady Field.
He spent seven years at St. John the Evangelist School starting when he was 19. Stephen served as a basketball coach, physical education teacher, athletic director, and middle school wellness teacher. As the school’s athletic director, he started both the girls’ basketball program and the ski program. Even after moving on, he filled in as phys ed teacher when needed.
He began the Executive Director of the Salem Boys and Girls Club at age 26 after it had recently been forced to shut its doors, building it back into a thriving club for kids in the Witch City.