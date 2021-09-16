The high school boys soccer season is upon us, and although it’s still very early, it’s already becoming more and more clear what we can expect from each of our local squads.
Perennial powers St. John’s Prep and Masconomet are off to strong starts, Beverly is looking every bit like a true contender to challenge the Chieftains and others for a Northeastern Conference crown, Hamilton-Wenham has had a pair of impressive comebacks, and Peabody seems to have ‘reloaded’ rather than rebuilt, with visible talent and depth up and down the roster.
We also have a slew of first-year coaches in the area looking to make some noise with their new squads. There’s been limited regular season games thus far, but plenty to catch up on as we dive into a more normal fall campaign. Here’s a look at some of the more prominent story lines across the North Shore pitch at this juncture.
Four new coaches begin their tenure
In Swampscott, Adam Baily takes over a Big Blue program that has been up and down in recent years. Their last state tournament appearance came in 2018 when they went 7-8-3 before losing to Pentucket in the opening round of Division 3 North play. Before that, their best winning season came in 2016 when they earned the No. 2 seed in sectional competition after an impressive 14-3-1 regular season and booked a subsequent trip to the Div. 3 North semis. Bailey, who resides in Swampscott and played college soccer at Rivier University, is excited to be coaching in his hometown and eager to get the Big Blue back to its winning ways.
“My kids came up through the Swampscott youth soccer and I coached (at that level) for years,” he explained. “I coach at North Shore Soccer Academy with Mike Grubor, and when the varsity position (at Swampscott) opened up it was one of those things where I felt like I could help the program.”
Swampscott opened play on Tuesday with a competitive 1-0 setback to rival Marblehead, displaying some strong defense throughout despite the loss.
“Our defense is pretty strong,” added Baily. “We have a lot of seniors on the team so it should be a well seasoned group which is nice. For my first year to have that experience and guys that can kind of fill me in and help along the way is great.”
Over at Bishop Fenwick, Julius Pertillar will look to follow in the footsteps of former coach Tony Enos, who brought sustained success to the program. Pertillar is good friends with Enos and hopes to make the latter proud.
“Tony did a magnificent job and left me with a fantastic team to work with,” said Pertillar. “I’m super humbled to come in and take over for Tony; he’s a stand up guy, good friend and I’ll certainly have big shoes to fill.”
Pertillar comes in with an immediate advantage having coached a number of his players at Aztec Soccer, where he serves as the Senior Boys Director.
In Oniontown, Tony Vatousios becomes the third new coach in just five years. He’ll take over with plenty of experience in the leadership department, having served as an assistant coach at both Beverly and Danvers prior to his managerial appointment. The Falcons dropped their season opener to Masconomet, 4-0, but even Chieftains’ head coach Jared Scarpaci was impressed with the Falcons’ on-field ability and togetherness.
“I am proud of how our players have responded to the physical, technical and tactical drills that the coaches have prepared,” said Vatousios. “It is difficult to make predictions on records and playoffs this early; however, I am confident in our team’s ability to compete. We cannot control how the other team plays, we cannot control the refs or the conditions of the field. We CAN control how we play and how we support each other by giving 100 percent all the time. If we do that I am sure we will have a successful season.”
Finally, Padraic Slattery comes over over from Kipp Academy to head a young, inexperienced Salem squad. The Witches were served a wake-up call in Tuesday’s home opener against Peabody (an 8-2 loss), but showed plenty of fight and enthusiasm throughout the match.
“Hopefully we can turn it around,” Slattery said following the aforementioned setback. “I’m excited for the season, I know it was a tough one but we can definitely turn this around and the guys are certainly very excited to play, they want to work hard so I’m really happy with the character and hard work of this team.”
Shout out to Ipswich, who recorded their first win in nearly two years with a 1-0 decision over Georgetown last Friday. The Tigers also tied a good Hamilton-Wenham team, 2-2, on Monday with a pair of nice goals in the first half. There’s been some encouraging play from a trio of freshman on the team: Ned Buletza, Spencer McDavitt and Darwin Ramirez. All three have either scored or assisted in one of the team’s first four games.
Although it came against an inexperienced Salem squad, I was thoroughly impressed with what I saw from Peabody on Tuesday evening at Bertram Field (which by the way looks amazing after its renovations were completed this past summer). The Tanners have speed, skill and depth in the midfield, strong attackers up front and an experienced back line to boot. Their only question may come between the posts, as they currently don’t have an experienced keeper.
Victor Maciel is a tremendous communicator and distributor in the middle alongside a tactically sound and skilled Huge Coutinho; Nick Soper, Kyle Lobao and Michael Balke appear to work brilliantly together defensively; and Faryluis Almonte, Ryan Alves, Marc Ortiz and Nathan Braz — who had a hat trick against Salem — are all capable scorers.
‘The Comeback Kids’ may be the perfect early season nickname for Hamilton-Wenham. The Generals erased a late 5-2 deficit against Manchester Essex last Friday, scoring four goals in the final 20 minutes to pull of a 6-5 triumph. Then against Ipswich the following Monday, they completely took over in the second half, dominating possession and scoring two late goals to earn a 2-2 draw after the Tigers went ahead in the first half.
Head coach Matt Gauron‘s roster runs deep, with Will Gern leading the charge early on with three goals in two games.
“I do feel like we have a deep bench,” said Gauron. “I feel like everybody on our bench is a contributor so that is one of our strengths. We pull from everywhere on the bench and they all play quality minutes and contribute.”
Games to watch over next week: Friday — Hamilton-Wenham at Bishop Fenwick (3:30); Masconomet at Peabody (4); Saugus at Salem (4); Swampscott at Danvers (5:30); Saturday — Needham at St. John’s Prep (noon); Sunday — No games; Monday (9/20) — Lynnfield at Hamilton-Wenham (3:45); North Reading at Ipswich (4:30); Bishop Fenwick at St. Mary’s Lynn (5:30); Tuesday — Danvers at Beverly (4); Peabody at Swampscott (4); Salem at Marblehead (4); St. John’s Prep at Catholic Memorial (4); Wednesday — Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown (3:45); Austin Prep at Bishop Fenwick (4); Masconomet at Pentucket (4); Ipswich at Amesbury (4); Pingree at Beaver Country Day (4:30); Thursday — Marblehead at Beverly (4); Gloucester at Peabody (4); Greater Lowell at Essex Tech (4); St. John’s Prep at Malden Catholic (4); Winthrop at Danvers (6:30).
FIRST RETURN POWER RANKINGS
1. St. John’s Prep (1-0): The Eagles topped Catholic Conference rival Xaverian, who’s regularly a top contender, on Tuesday afternoon. A deep and talented group, SJP will hold the top spot until they prove me otherwise.
2. Masconomet (3-0): The Chieftains have scored 16 goals and allowed just one in their three games thus far, including a 2-1 season opening victory over North Andover.
3. Beverly (2-0): A season opening win over a tough Concord Carlisle team was followed up by a convincing triumph over Winthrop. The Panthers are as talented a team as any in the NEC this year. Nick Braganca is an early candidate for NEC Player of the Year, having scored three goals in two games.
4: Peabody (1-0): A matchup looming Friday against Masconomet should tell us a lot about both teams.
Corner Kicks is a weekly boys soccer column that appears in The Salem News during the fall season. Contact staff writer Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.