The St. Mary’s of Lynn boys soccer team won’t beat you with strength in numbers. They don’t exactly have a senior-laden squad that can beat you with experience, either.
But under first-year coaches Shane McCarran and Eddie Mercy Kisakye, the Spartans (10-2-1) have strung together a tremendous regular season and have a chance to clinch a Catholic Central League title with sustained consistency down the stretch.
McCarran, who played collegiate soccer at nearby Salem State, has served as a New England Futbol Club (NEFC) coach for two decades now, and brings a wealth of knowledge to the program. His managerial partner, Mercy Kisakye, also coaches at NEFC and adds another terrific brand of leadership to the fold for a team that entered the season with high expectations.
“It’s definitely a joint effort,” said McCarran. “It’s really a meeting of the minds and coming together to build these kids up. One of the things we really push here is that next man up mentality so these kids, every huddle it’s family and they treat each other as such. We’re young, small in numbers, but it’s a great group of kids with a lot of heart.”
With no JV program at St. Mary’s, McCarran and Mercy Kisakye rely on a varsity roster of 22 players (including kids as young as sixth grade) to get it done. In building their impressive record, the Spartans have scored 44 goals while allowing just seven, and a win over current league leader Bishop Feehan next week would go a long way towards their hopeful conference title.
The Spartans lost an earlier season clash to Feehan, 2-0, but were without a number of key starters. They’re now back to full strength for the first time in weeks and hope to put it all together.
“We set three goals before the preseason: one was to win the Lynn tournament and we didn’t hit that goal, next was to win the Conference and right now we’re battling with Feehan for the top spot, and lastly is to win states,” said McCarran, whose team is currently slotted at No. 30 in the MIAA’s Division 3 power rankings.
“Those three goals are on the chalkboard every time we walk in; we definitely have high expectations.”
A defensive-minded squad, St. Mary’s has utilized a true group effort to get stops. Swampscott’s Brodie McCarran, the team’s center back, as well as Salem’s Cade Cornell and Dylan Moroney, Eider Solis and Derek Garcia have all been terrific in the back, with keeper Jake Guarino, also from Salem, serving as a reliable last line of defense with six shutouts.
“We build off defense; our defense is our core,” said McCarran. “We don’t get scored on often so it’s the defense that’s our solid backing to building a strong offense.”
On the other end Nick Miller leads the team in scoring, with Mark Wood and another Salem resident, Kaya Jackson, also contributing with regularity. Marcos Webber and Tony Gomez, two guys that McCarran coaches at the club level, have also been steady fixtures in the lineup.
The Spartans have four regular season games remaining — none bigger than the Bishop Feehan matchup on Monday at Manning Field — before they embark on a hopeful postseason run.
“It’s a unique situation with no JV program so it really is a next man up mentality,” said McCarran. “These kids train as hard in practice as they do in games and it’s translating on to the field and showing in the results.”
¢¢¢
Now 12-0-1, St. John’s Prep continues to prove itself as the team to beat in Division 1. The Eagles currently occupy the top spot in the MIAA power rankings and are widely considered to be the top team in the state at this point in the season. Their only blemish is a 1-1 draw against St. John’s Shrewsbury, a team that’s currently ranked No. 3 in Div. 1 with a 12-2-1 record. They’ve scored 37 goals and allowed just four on the season, with keeper Yianni Andrikopoulos credited with nine shutouts thus far.
Danvers’ transfer Chance Prouty has been particularly impressive of late, finding the back of the net with regularity as he recently tied Graham Kramer for the team lead with seven goals. He also leads the Eagles in assists (6) and appears to be getting more and more comfortable with his new team as the fall rolls on.
“What impresses me the most about Chance is that he is one of the hardest working players on a team of hard workers,” said Eagles’ head coach Dave Crowell. “He is extremely coachable and is constantly improving as he adjusts to our system. His passing and decision making are where he is making his best adjustments.”
Callum Rigby has chipped in five goals and four assists, Aithan Bezanson has five goals and a pair of assists, and Alex Borkland has four goals and three assists. Defensively, Masconomet transfer Ross O’Brien, as well as Will Minor and Jeffrey Lopez continue to be ball hounds and in the back for an overall defensive-minded squad.
¢¢¢
Ipswich snuck into the Division 4 playoffs last fall with a 6-9-3 regular season record. They picked up a subsequent preliminary round win over Bay Path Regional Voke before being ousted by Hampshire Regional (5-0) in the Round of 32.
This season, the Tigers (6-6-3) hope to qualify via a winning record, and with three winnable games remaining on their regular season slate, it’s not far fetched to see them do so. Ipswich plays Triton on Friday and Rockport on Tuesday before wrapping up the regular season against Manchester-Essex next Thursday. They’re currently ranked No. 29 in the Div. 4 power rankings, so one more win should likely get them into the postseason regardless, but a pair of victories would clinch that coveted winning record.
Head coach Greg Scruton has gotten consistent play from the likes of Ned Buletza, Brian Milano, Jack Totten, Alex Barlow, Theo Norton, Seth Woodbury and keeper Nate Kobuszewski (6 shutouts), to name a few.
¢¢¢
Also in the CAL, Hamilton-Wenham is quietly stringing together a fantastic campaign. The Generals currently boast a 7-2-2 overall record and find themselves at No. 12 in the Div. 4 power rankings. They’ve had six shutouts and have allowed just six goals all season (while scoring 20) with six games remaining. Jackson Contois and Will Gern have each scored five goals to lead the offense thus far.
¢¢¢
ICYMI: Peabody (10-2-2) handed Masconomet its first-ever Northeastern Conference loss last Wednesday with a 4-2 decision on their home turf. Since moving from the Cape Ann League to the NEC in 2020, the Chieftains had won every single league tilt up to that point, including beating Peabody, 2-0, earlier this fall.
But on this particular day it was all Tanners. John Arruda, who is now up to an area-best 20 goals and 10 assists, netted a hat trick in the win. Despite losing key player Victor Maciel to an ACL injury — he actually played the final 10 minutes of Saturday’s win over Amesbury, scoring one last goal before having surgery to effectively end his campaign — Peabody has plenty of fire power to compete in Division 1 this postseason.
Head coach Stan McKeen‘s group came in at No. 23 in the most recent MIAA power rankings and will have a chance to improve that seed as the regular season winds down.
“That team has a lot of offense; all offense,” Masconomet head coach Jared Scarpaci said of Peabody after their battle last week. “Someone’s going to get them in some round in states and they’re not going to be happy.”
¢¢¢
Games to watch over the next week: Wednesday — Pentucket at Masconomet (4); Berwick at Pingree (4:45); Hamilton-Wenham at Essex Tech (6); Thursday — Danvers at Beverly (4); Salem at Swampscott (4); Peabody at Marblehead (4); Friday — Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham (4); Triton at Ipswich (4); Saturday — Salem Academy at Rockport (11 a.m.); Sunday — None scheduled; Monday, Oct. 24 — Marblehead at Masconomet (4); Beverly at Peabody (6); Danvers at Gloucester (6:30); Tuesday, Oct. 25 — Xaverian at St. John’s Prep (4); Rockport at Ipswich (4); Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham (4).
