The MIAA tournament power rankings are in.
As we head down the boys soccer regular season stretch, we finally have a better idea of where local teams stand in their respective divisions. All but five of those area squads would currently qualify for the playoffs if the season ended today, while a few others are right on the bubble. Let’s take a look at what’s unfolded on the pitch thus far for each of those teams.
DIVISION 1St. John’s Prep (No. 3 seed at 8-0-1): The Eagles have dominated the competition and are currently outscoring their opponents by a 28-4 margin. Their only blemish is a 1-1 tie to current top seed St. John’s Shrewsbury, while current No. 2 seed Needham will host the Eagles for a marquee matchup on Saturday.
Head coach Dave Crowell‘s group is extremely deep and extremely talented, boasting the ability to wear down opponents on both sides of the field. Graham Kramer has been hot offensively of late, netting a hat trick in Monday’s big win over Malden Catholic to seize the team-lead in goals with six. Callum Rigby (5), Chance Prouty (4), Alex Borkland (3) and Aithan Bezanson (3) have all been consistent contributors on the attack as well, while a total of 11 players have scored at least once. Keeper Yianni Andrikopoulos has been stout in net as well, recording five shutouts on the season.
Peabody (No. 23 seed at 7-2-2): Likely due to their modest Northeastern Conference schedule, the Tanners check in at No. 23 despite an impressive overall record and a ton of goals. But make no mistake about it: this team is capable of competing in Division 1 and making some noise. They’ve scored 40 times, including an area-best 13 from John Arruda (he also has eight assists), six apiece from Bruno Correia and Ryan Alves, and five from Victor Maciel, who missed some time earlier in the year. A rematch win over Masco (which beat Peabody 2-0 earlier this season) next Wednesday would go a long way in their hopeful leap up the rankings.
Beverly (No. 50 at 3-4-1): The Panthers are currently on the outside looking in, but at just one game below .500, they’re certainly not out of contention. Beverly is coming off a 1-1 tie to talented Peabody last week, and have shown the ability to compete with high level teams all season. The squad faces a challenging remaining schedule, including matches against Andover, Acton-Boxborough and a rematch against Peabody; competitive results in tilts like those should help them climb the ranks. The Panthers are currently led by Wilson de Leon‘s six goals and Trevor Gilligan‘s five assists.
DIVISION 2
Masconomet (No. 6 at 10-1): The Chieftains continue to establish themselves as a true championship contender in Division 2. They’ve had 12 different players score in their 10 wins and keeper Marco Russo has helped secure seven total shutouts. Masco’s only loss came at St. John’s Prep, and it won’t see a team quite as deep and gifted as those Eagles for the remainder of the regular season. Head coach Jared Scarpaci‘s group is the first team to reach double-digit wins in Div. 2, and one of just two teams across all divisions to cross that mark (Div. 5 Taconic being the other).
Marblehead (No. 47 at 4-3-2): Due to their winning record, the Magicians are on track to punch their playoff ticket despite currently falling outside the top 32. They have some impressive wins, including a 2-0 decision over Beverly, and despite their youthful roster, they’ve shown no significant signs of inexperience on game days. Offense will be tougher to come by with leading scorer Kyle Hart currently out with an injury, but a number of other players, including Isaiah Pina, have stepped up in recent contests to help fill the void.
Danvers (No. 54 at 2-6-1): The Falcons face a difficult uphill battle if they are going to flip the script and climb into the postseason picture. Offense has been an issue for the youthful squad, as they’ve scored just 10 total goals in nine games. Danvers has certainly battled, however, as evidenced by competitive tilts with Marblehead (1-1 draw), Beverly (1-0 loss) and even Masconomet (3-0 loss).
Salem (No. 58 at 4-7): Despite falling near the bottom of the rankings, Salem has unquestionably made significant strides this season. The Witches have already doubled their win total from a season ago and the progress for the program hasn’t gone unnoticed throughout the NEC.
“I give a lot of props to Salem and to coach Padriac (Slattery),” Marblehead coach Elmer Magana said following his team’s win over Salem earlier this week. “His program is upcoming and he has a very refined team. There are no easy victories in our conference anymore and it just makes us better which is great.”
Keeper Malcolm Edwards continues to impress between the posts and is currently leading the area in saves with 135. His play alone has helped the Witches remain competitive in the majority of their games.
DIVISION 3
Essex Tech (No. 24 at 5-1-4): The Hawks are well on their way to another tournament berth, and if they could’ve turned some of those draws into wins they’d undoubtedly be higher up in the rankings. Senior captain Ryan Lovasco has been terrific, dropping in a team-high nine goals thus far, while P.J. Tsoutsouras has chipped in five goals and a team-best four assists. A bout against Lynn Tech looms on Thursday, with St. Mary’s and Greater Lowell on deck for next week.
Swampscott (No. 45 at 2-6): Where an NEC schedule hurts a team like Peabody in Division 1, it has actually helped the Big Blue in Div. 3. The young Swampscott squad is going through a rebuilding period and is simply not deep enough at this juncture to compete with some of the better teams in the conference. The team plays hard and has had its moments this fall, but it would be hard pressed to see them streak to the finish line and jolt into the playoff picture.
Bishop Fenwick (No. 53 at 2-9): Much like Swampscott, the Crusaders are rebuilding as they’ve relied on a number of underclassmen to fulfill heavy varsity minutes. They have shown strides in recent games, winning two of their last three (9-1 over Arlington Catholic and 4-2 over Cardinal Spellman) and will look to finish strong over the next three weeks of regular season action as they build for future campaigns.
DIVISION 4
Hamilton-Wenham (No. 11 at 4-2-2): Like in recent seasons, the Generals continue to establish themselves as a defense-first squad. They’ve allowed just six goals all season and currently trail only Manchester Essex (5-4-1) in the Cape Ann League Baker Division standings, although the Hornets are way down in the power rankings at No. 29. Will Gern has displayed the ability to put the ball in the back of the net, having scored five goals thus far to lead the team. Hamilton-Wenham has winnable games (Triton, Pentucket and Ipswich) over the next week before rival Manchester Essex comes into town on Monday, Oct. 17 for an important CAL battle.
Ipswich (No. 34 at 5-5-1): Tigers’ head coach Greg Scruton has been incredibly pleased with his squad in recent weeks, and rightfully so. After qualifying for the postseason last fall for the first time since 2017, Ipswich is battling to make it two straight. With six games remaining against CAL opponents and one other against Whittier (Senior Night on Thursday), accomplishing that goal is well within reach. Ned Buletza currently leads a balanced attack with four goals and two assist, while keeper Nate Kobuszewski has aided in five shutouts.
DIVISION 5
Salem Academy (No. 30 at 4-5-1): The lone local school in Division 5, Salem Academy has proven that its more than capable of competing in the MIAA playoffs. Thanks to a four game win streak earlier this fall, the Navigators currently find themselves on the inside of the top 32. The program has made great strides in recent years and continues to do so in 2022. They’ve gotten a team-best six goals from Henry Shehaj while guys like Blaise Nkwetta, Allen Nyochembeng and Ivan Paredes have consistently churned out strong efforts.
■■■
Games to watch over the next week: Thursday — St. John’s Prep at BC High (6:15); Whittier at Ipswich (6:30); Swampscott at Danvers (6:30); Friday — Pingree at Landmark (4); Saturday — St. John’s Prep at Needham (10 a.m.); Beverly at Andover (7); Sunday — None scheduled; Monday, Oct. 10 — Beverly at Marblehead (10 a.m.); Danvers at Masconomet (10 a.m.); Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket (11 a.m.); Ipswich at Lynnfield (1); Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Salem Academy at Salem (4); St. Mary’s Lynn at Essex Tech (4); Wednesday, Oct. 12 — Phillips Academy at Pingree (3:30); Masconomet at Peabody (4); Marblehead at Danvers (4); Beverly at Acton-Boxborough (4:15); Saugus at Salem (7).
Corner Kicks is a high school boys soccer column that appears each week in The Salem News during the fall season. Contact staff writer Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.