Following Monday afternoon’s dominant shutout win over Malden Catholic, St. John’s Prep is now more than halfway through its COVID-19 shortened campaign and has still yet to drop a decision.
Through six games, the Eagles hold a 4-0-2 mark and have allowed just one goal all season. That came in a 1-1 draw against St. John’s Shrewsbury, the same team the Prep battled to a scoreless tie just weeks earlier.
The Eagles will play just 10 regular season games this fall and, like the rest of the state, won’t have the opportunity to compete for a state championship. They are, however, in the driver’s seat as far as far as regular season league championship status goes, and will get the chance to win their way through the league tournament at the end of the year as well.
Despite the drastically altered season, St. John’s has come out of the gate motivated and with something to prove.
“The message at the beginning of the year was that we were fortunate to be playing so let’s try to have fun and make the most of it,” said longtime head coach Dave Crowell. “The kids are treating it almost like it’s a normal season; just lucky to be out there and we only have so many games so they’re really trying to take advantage of it. They love going to practice every day and we’ve had some success but we’re having a lot of fun, too.”
If allowing just one goal in six games wasn’t enough of a giveaway, let’s just say the Eagles’ defense has been their bread and butter this fall. That all starts between the posts, where keepers Joey Waterman (300 minutes, 1 goal against), Eoghan Daly (120 minutes, 0 goals against) and Luke Surette (100 minutes, 0 goals against) have been utterly dominant. All three goalies have played important minutes for Crowell, and all three have delivered on a ridiculously consistent basis. The only goal the Prep did allow came off a free kick against St. John’s Shrewsbury that was initially saved before a Shrewsbury player punched home the rebound.
In front of the respective keepers stands a stout defensive wall cemented by senior center backs David Armini and Griffin Tache.
“Both have been rock solid,” says Crowell.
Fellow senior outside backs Charlie Danis and Quinn Perkins have been tremendous in their own right, while sophomore Alex Borkland has been much more than a serviceable contributor in his first year on varsity.
“They’ve all just been steady, not very many mistakes at all and they’ve also been great in transition,” said Crowell. “We’ve been trying to get our outside backs overlapping and up forward and that’s how we’ve kept teams on their heels a lot of the time.”
Where the defense has shined, the offense has admittedly not been quite up to par just yet. The Eagles have scored 13 goals thus far, but six of those came in Monday’s 6-0 win over Malden Catholic. Crowell hopes his group can use that game as a confidence builder moving forward.
Leading the charge offensively has been Evan Hannibal (4 goals), Owen Siewert (3 goals) and James Gikas (2 goals). The Eagles have also gotten plenty of help from Ryder Vigsnes (2 goals).
“We’ve really been struggling to score until (Monday) night,” said Crowell. “We’ve created plenty of chances but just weren’t finishing them. So it was great to see us generate some offense against MC, doubling out season scoring output in one night. I’m hoping it will give the kids some confidence and help them put some balls in the net and take some pressure off ourselves.”
St. John’s has four games remaining before embarking on a Catholic Conference tournament journey. If the offense can continue to progress, the Eagles could very well be the favorite heading in.
Bishop Fenwick continues to roll. The Crusaders are now 7-1-2 on the year with the only loss coming in their season opener against Bishop Feehan (5-1). Since then, Fenwick has beaten Essex Tech (3-0), Central Catholic (1-0), Arlington Catholic twice (3-0 and 4-1), Bishop Stang (1-0), Austin Prep (1-0) and Dexter Southfield (1-0), while tying St. Mary’s (2-2) and Archbishop Williams (1-1).
Jack Andrews has led the offense with eight goals and two assists, while Ryan Noci (4 goals, 5 assists) and Keiron Murray (3 goals) have been excellent as well. With that said, it’s been keeper Liam Foley who’s stolen the show. Foley has seven shutouts in 10 games and has allowed just four goals since the opening match loss to Bishop Feehan.
Shout out to Essex Tech, which took down rival St. Mary’s on Monday night by a convincing 3-1 score. Keeper Gavin Russell was tremendous in the victory, making seven saves and controlling the game from the back. Offensively, Sean Santa Cruz scored the game’s prettiest goal, dropping in a free kick from 30 yards out. Mateus Lima and AJ Donarumo also had goals in the Hawks’ big win. Essex Tech will look to keep the good vibes going when they take on Mystic Valley on Wednesday (5:30).
Just last week, a pair of key players for Beverly went out with injuries in what wound up being a tough setback to league rival Gloucester. Nick Braganca, one of the area’s most versatile talents, left with what was later deemed to be a meniscus injury and he’ll likely miss the remainder of the season. Teo Berbic, perhaps the team’s best scorer, injured his groin and will also likely miss the rest of the year.
Both players started and played integral roles in the Panthers’ success. Fortunately, both are juniors and will be back in the fold next year for what we hope will be a more normal and extended fall campaign.
