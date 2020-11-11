Corner Kicks column: Scruton impossible to tame for Tigers' opponents

Since going 8-8-2 and qualifying for the MIAA Division 4 state tournament back in 2017, the Ipswich boys soccer team has admittedly struggled to find the win column.
In the past two seasons, the Tigers have won just three games despite consistently strong efforts and encouraging competitiveness throughout. With that said, every team at all levels of competition goes through rebuilding campaigns; it's a necessary piece to the grind. And just because a squad may not yield positive results when it comes to wins and losses doesn't mean they don't have talented players.
Ipswich's Jake Scruton is living proof of that. A four-year player and team captain in each of the past two seasons, he's quietly strung together a phenomenal high school career, one that undoubtedly deserves more attention.
"Jake encompasses what you're looking for in a player and a leader," said Tigers' head coach and Jake's father, Greg Scruton. "He works his tail off, his character and integrity on the field is great, he's patient, he's a teacher out there and he holds himself to the highest of standards. He's just one of the most competitive players I've ever had the privilege of coaching, yet he's level headed at the same time."
Don't want to take the elder Scruton's word for it? Then maybe the lengthy list of accomplishments the futbol standout has compiled will convince you.
In three out of his four years Jake has led the Tigers in assists; in two out of those four years he's led them in goals. The two-year captain was a Cape Ann League second team all-star as a freshman and a first-team selection during both his sophomore and junior years. He'll certainly add to that this year.
In addition, Scruton was named a Salem News all-star in each of the past two seasons. In terms of individual stats, Scruton had one goal and a team-best 10 assists as a freshman, two goals and six assists as a sophomore and three goals and six assists as a junior. This season, Scruton scored all three of his team's goals despite regularly being marked up and drawing double and even triple teams.
He's a skilled dribbler, fantastic shooter (with both feet) and boasts a high soccer IQ that you don't see often in players his age.
So how has Scruton gotten to this point? It's simple; years and years of practice and dedication to his craft.
"I've been playing soccer pretty much my whole life and first played organized team soccer when I was about four or five," said Scruton. "I played for GPS (North Shore Soccer) for eight years and Juventus Academy after that."
Scruton has had plenty of success at the club level as well, shining as a midfielder and striker just like for his high school squad. He says drawing added attention offensively this season has only helped take his game to another level.
"I've been getting man marked and double or triple teamed for a few years, but this year I felt more comfortable with it happening just because I was used to it," said Scruton. "It definitely gives me more of a challenge which is good ... difficult but good. The other teams respect me and know I'm a good player so I have to bring my best to every game."
Scruton admitted that losing is no fun and it's undeniably frustrating at times, but he wouldn't take away the experience for anything. Leading a younger, inexperienced group has helped him grow as both a teammate, leader and player, and he's enjoyed every moment win or lose.
"It's definitely tough because when I came in as a freshman we made the playoffs so I was used to winning right away," he said. "Then my first year as a captain last year we lost a lot of seniors so it was a tough year for us and obviously this year was, too. So it's been challenging but it gets me to be a better leader. I was also captain of my club team and we were pretty successful, so learning how to lead in a different way for a team that's not always winning has been a great experience, a fun experience."
Ipswich's 2020 fall season officially came to a close last week, and now, Scruton can look ahead towards his future in the sport. Recruiting was obviously difficult this year with no club sports seasons in the spring, so Scruton is still weighing his options. At this juncture he plans to take a gap year and go from there.
"I know some coaches and people that have connections to teams both overseas and here (in the states) and I'm really just looking to play at the next highest level, whether that's on a college team or overseas or whatever it is," said Scruton. "But I definitely want to continue to play and am looking forward to taking the next step."
Big win for Peabody High on Monday. In just their second game back from a two-week COVID-19 related hiatus, the Tanners toppled NEC rival Beverly on their own turf, 1-0. Victor Maciel, who has been terrific up top all season, scored the game's lone goal on an unassisted shot.
"I thought we played really, really well," head coach Stan McKeen said following the big conference win. "We were just moving the ball really well
Peabody has played just five games in 2020 and will be out there for three more, but as it stands they hold an impressive record of 4-1. Its only loss of the year came against NEC newcomer Masconomet. In addition, junior Kyle Joyce continues to lead all of the North Shore in scoring with 11 goals on the season despite having played much less games than some of the other local squads.
Congratulations to Bishop Fenwick, which after Monday afternoon's 1-1 draw against Cardinal Spellman, finished the regular season with an impressive 9-1-4 record. The Crusaders dropped their opening game of the season before going unbeaten over their final 13 games.
Fenwick was down four starters in that final clash of the year but still managed to secure a point against a quality opponent. Now, they'll gear up for the Catholic Central League tournament which is slated to begin this weekend.
