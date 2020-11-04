At 9-1-2, Bishop Fenwick is one of the hottest soccer teams on the North Shore.
The Crusaders haven't dropped a single outing since their opener (a 5-1 setback to Bishop Feehan), stretching their current unbeaten streak to 11 games following Monday's 1-0 win over rival St. Mary's of Lynn.
While the offense and midfield play certainly deserves much of the credit, Fenwick wouldn't be where they are without the stout netminding of senior goalkeeper Liam Foley. The 17-year-old was thrust between the posts last season due to a void at the position; turns out he's pretty darn good at stopping shots and managing the defense from the back.
"This kid never boasts, he just quietly goes about doing his job," said Fenwick head coach Tony Enos. "He's virtually won a few games for us all by himself. He's just a great keeper and a great kid."
So just how good has Foley been? Let's just say numbers never lie.
Foley has recorded nine shutouts in the last 11 games and has allowed just four total goals. He's had multiple high save performances, and even when his services are not needed much he's carried out his duties as a vocal leader and game manager from between the pipes.
While Foley hasn't played keeper his entire career, serving as a field player during his first two seasons at Fenwick, he had previous experience at the position for his club soccer teams, North Shore United and GPS North Shore Soccer.
Safe to say, his track record has helped yield incredible results.
"I was always the backup goalie on my club team and would go to goalkeeper training during the week," said Foley. "My junior year (at Fenwick) we didn't have a goalie so I just stepped up, did really well, and I've just stuck with it."
Goalkeeping is often a position overlooked by teams with superior offensive talent. But having a consistent and reliable last line of defense is an added luxury for any good squad, and Foley has proven that time and time again this fall.
So what allows him to thrive so much in front of the net? The versatile 6-foot-1 athlete doesn't have any secrets to give away; he simply has a knack for keeping balls out of the target.
"It's just about always having my head on a swivel, being on my toes and trying to read what's going to happen before it actually does," said Foley. "You also can't be afraid back there; a lot of the time I just put my head down and go at 'em. If the ball hits my face or anything like that, I really don't care as long as I make the stop."
Foley says the new COVID-19-issued rules have made things a bit more challenging, but he's gotten more and more comfortable as the season has rolled on.
"It's definitely been tough with all the free kicks and direct and indirect kicks, especially where the slightest contact can result in an indirect kick from like six yards out or whatever," said Foley. "But a lot of it is just communication with the defense, positioning players in front of me and making sure I'm set up well. Then it's just making the play."
Fortunately for Foley, he has a stalwart defensive unit in front of him.
TJ Genzale and Aidan Dwyer both play key roles in the back for Fenwick, while guys like freshman Kurtis Brunch and Tyler Mullen (a transfer from Mystic Valley) have been tremendous filling in for injured starter Sean Campbell. Ryan Arneil and Andrew McKenzie have each turned in some strong performances as well, including a shutdown job in the Crusaders' most recent win over St. Mary's.
In the midfield, both Keiron Murray and Ryan Noci have done a bang up job stopping fast breaks and generating offense on the other end. Ryan Morgenstern has gotten better each game and plays a key role as well; same goes for Tyler Mullen and Ryan Arneil.
"Without Noci and Keiron, either one of them really, the ball movement is nowhere near what it is when they're on the field," said Foley. "Keiron wins about every 50/50 ball I've seen and can place the ball on a dime anywhere."
On the attack it's been Andrew Perry — whom Foley referred to as "the fastest kid I've ever seen" — and Jack Andrews running the show. Both guys play integral roles up top, with Andrews leading the scoring charge with nine goals and a pair of assists on the season.
Overall it's been a collective effort for the streaking Crusaders, one that's been vastly boosted by the prowess of Foley in net. The senior captain plans to play soccer in college, but right now the only focus is on finishing the regular season strong and competing for a Catholic Central League Championship.
###
Shout out to St. John's Prep junior Ansh Motiani, who along with his contributions to the school's soccer team is also heavily involved in environmental affairs. Motiani is the co-founder of Foodcycle and The Northshore Environmental Youth Organization.
According to Eagles' assistant coach (and former Salem News sports intern) Joe Jasinski, Motiani "is an absolute workhorse on the soccer field (comes off the bench but is a quintessential team player) and adored by all on the team."
Recently, Motiani was granted the opportunity to interview renowned environmentalist Bill McKibben, asking permission to miss one of the Eagles' games to do so.
Motiani perfectly embodies what it means to be a true student-athlete, all while helping his Eagles to an unbeaten 5-0-2 record thus far heading into Friday's home tilt with Catholic Memorial at 5 p.m.
###
At 0-8-1, Ipswich may not have a win this season, but head coach Greg Scruton has been extremely encouraged with his young team's improvements of late.
In last week's 1-0 setback to Georgetown, Scruton says his club put together their most complete game yet, getting strong play from guys like Thatch Phypers, Seth Woodbury, Brian Milano, Wilson Lescage, Alex Barlow, Jake Scruton, Cade Wetters and John Warner, among others. That positive trend continued again on Monday in the Tigers' loss against Newburyport.
Overall, Ipswich has been much more competitive on the pitch of late.
"I'm very encouraged by the guys' tenacity and work ethic and how they've come together as a team," Scruton said following the outing against Georgetown. "It's been great to see and the guys should feel very good about the positive steps (in that game) and continuing to build on that is going to be great for the rest of the year and moving forward. I'm just very pleased with how we played, taking stuff from practices and actually putting it into a game situation."
The Tigers have one game remaining (against Amesbury) before their shortened 2020 campaign comes to a close.
###
