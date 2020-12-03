Just like that, the fall high school soccer season has come to a close. Due to the unprecedented nature of the campaign, it feels like the action wrapped up just as quickly as it started.
Numerous local teams dealt with COVID-19 related layoffs, rescheduled games and even darkness-shortened bouts towards the end of the year. But if there's one thing to take from the season that was, it's that teams were simply grateful just to be playing -- and realistically, that's all that mattered.
Despite all the negative aspects surrounding the season, top local players continued to shine through and each of our area teams had reason to celebrate at one point or another. So let's take a minute to commend some of the individual talents that helped make the 2020 campaignspecial.
###
As if the Beverly Panthers weren't already dealing with enough obstacles this fall, injuries to two of their best players (Nick Braganca and Teo Berbic) put them in an even more difficult position down the stretch. But both players were cleared to return to action after a short absence, helping BHS finish 7-3-1.
Braganca's play in particular made Beverly a must-watch team; the 6-foot-2 talent led his team in goals (8) and assists (9) despite his 3-game absence. In addition, he was one of just eight players statewide to be named an All-State and All-New England by the Eastern Massachusetts Soccer Coaches' Association. Braganca is a rare talent, and with one year left to impress on the pitch he could very well be in contention for All-American honors next fall.
###
Bishop Fenwick quietly strung together one of its best seasons in recent memory, going 10-1-4 before falling to Archbishop Williams in the Catholic Central League championship.
There's no question its successful campaign was made possible through a collective group effort, but I'd be remiss if I didn't highlight senior captain and goalkeeper Liam Foley. The intelligent and athletic shot stopper recorded nine shutouts in 15 games and was named CCL MVP and an Eastern Mass. All-State selection. Foley was regularly highlighted by Crusaders' head coach Tony Enos after big wins and allowed just 15 goals on the year. Foley deserves as much credit as any keeper who suited up in the Commonwealth this past fall.
###
The youthful and overall inexperienced Ipswich Tigers may not have generated as much offense as they would've liked, nor did they find their way into the win column in the 10 games they played. But success isn't always bottled up to wins and losses, and head coach Greg Scruton's group proved that in 2020.
Ipswich continually progressed throughout the season, battling to the final whistle of its final game. Senior captain and reigning Salem News all-star Jake Scruton scored all three of his team's goals and was a Cape Ann League all-star. All teams go through rebuilding periods, and Ipswich is well on its way to climbing out of that trend in 2021.
###
Junior striker Kyle Joyce was the story for Peabody. The talented scorer led the North Shore with 15 markers in just eight games, helping the Tanners to a 6-1-1 mark. Joyce's impressive speed and dribbling abilities regularly led to double and triple teams, but nothing seemed to stop the gifted marksman from finding the back of the net. The Eastern Mass all-state selection this fall will return in 2021, along with key players like Nick Sablone and Victor Maciel. The Tanners don't appear to be going anywhere anytime soon.
###
St. John's Prep is one of those teams that rarely has a down year, and 2020 was no different. From Catholic Conference all-stars Drew Keenan, Owen Siewert, Griffin Tache, Cam Whitney and Joey Waterman to fellow talents like Evan Hannibal and Zach Vlachos, among others, the Eagles were again riddled with talent.
But perhaps no Eagle made as much of an impact as the junior goalkeeper, Waterman. Despite sharing time in net with fellow keepers Eogan Daly and Luke Surette, Waterman made his presence felt between the posts with regularity. Perhaps his most impressive statistic was allowing just one goal in the run of play to go with numerous shutouts. He earned Eastern Mass. All-State distinction and helped the Prep compile a 7-1-3 record, with their only loss coming in PKs in the conference title game (where he was not in for PKs). Waterman will be a key returning piece next fall.
###
Swampscott's Fernando Barranco is one of those gifted players to somehow fly under the radar this fall. But make no mistake about it: the kid can play. Barranco led the Big Blue with eight goals and consistently gave NEC opponents fits with his footwork and scoring ability. He's fast, he's skilled and he plays hard; all things you want to see from a high school athlete.
###
Masconomet didn't miss a beat in its first season in the Northeastern Conference, going unbeaten at 8-0-1, outscoring their opponents by a preposterous 44-7 margin and finishing up as the No. 3 ranked team in the state by MaxPreps. It's difficult to highlight just one player from coach Jared Scarpaci's gifted group, but equally as challenging to talk about Masco without mentioning Carmine DiPietrantonio.
The senior forward led the Chieftains with nine goals and six assists, joining Fenwick's Foley, Beverly's Braganca and Peabody's Joyce as the only other area player to earn All-State recognition. DiPietrantonio saw significant time as a junior, but took his game to a new level in 2020 following the departure of some key seniors.
###
It was a strange and at times a frustrating season, but the aforementioned players and their teammates undoubtedly made the best of what they had to work with. If I had the luxury of filling the entire sports section with high school soccer chatter, I would gleefully dive into the many other talents from the likes of Danvers, Essex Tech, Hamilton-Wenham, Marblehead, Pingree, Salem and Salem Academy. Each program deserves a round of applause for making the past few months on the pitch a success.
There's no better place than the North Shore to cover high school soccer, and I think I can speak for the rest of the local futbol community in saying, "Here's to a more normal campaign in 2021."
###
