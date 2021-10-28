What a difference a year makes — or in the case of the Ipswich High boys soccer team, about six months.
Following a winless campaign in the ‘Fall 2’ season, the Tigers have completely flipped the script this autumn and are on the brink of a postseason berth.
At 6-7-3, Ipswich needs, at the very least, a win and a tie against its final two opponents: Manchester Essex (Thursday at 6:15 p.m.) and Rockport (Friday at 6:30). The Tigers already topped the Vikings, 4-1, earlier this season while giving Manchester Essex all it could handle in a 2-0 season-opening setback.
“The boys have worked very hard together as a unit,” said head coach Greg Scruton, whose team finished 0-9-1 last fall. “It’s a great group of guys coming together and trusting each other, and that trust is a big part of our success. They’ll have a good opportunity to score, but they’ll pass it up for a great opportunity. It’s that team first mentality that’s been key.”
For those of you wondering just exactly how this new MIAA playoff Power Ranking system works, Ipswich’s situation is a perfect gauge of how things are set up.
The top 32 teams in each division qualify for the playoffs. As of Wednesday, the Tigers held the No. 35 seed in Division 4. However, as it was under the old playoff system, if IHS finishes with a .500 or better record, they’ll automatically qualify for at least a play-in game — with a chance to advance to that top 32 bracket regardless of their overall power ranking.
Because they’re right on the bubble, the Tigers could potentially sneak into the top 32 in the division even with a losing final record. But due to their overall strength of schedule, that is highly unlikely. For example, a team like Pope Francis (6-7-3) has a losing record but is ranked in the top 10 of Div. 4. Same goes for Abington (5-9-2), which is currently ranked 22nd.
In any case, it’s been a tremendous turnaround for Ipswich, one that can be largely attributed to their leadership-driven senior class of Spencer Johnson (goal, 4 assists), Thatch Phypers (7 goals, 4 assists), Cade Wetter (6 goals, 3 assists), Efrem Johanson (defender) and Beckett Devoe (2 goals, 1 assist). All five fourth-year players have contributed both on and off the field, working with the younger guys to form outstanding chemistry.
“The culture of the team has become great this year,” said Scruton.
Statistically speaking, it’s actually a first-year player who has paced the attack: freshman Darwin Ramirez, who has a team-best eight goals.
Defensively, fellow freshman Spencer McDavitt has played very well at multiple positions and according to Scruton, “he just gives it everything he’s got every time he’s out there.” Another freshman, Ned Buletza has also had his moments, including a game-winner against Georgetown.
Brian Milano (6 goals, 4 assists), Tyler Rafferty (4 goals, 2 assists), Alex Barlow (2 goals, 2 assists), Theo Norton, Josiah Scarano, Alex Barlow and Seth Woodbury have regularly provided boosts for the Tigers, while goalkeeper Nate Kobuszewski has more than done his job between the posts.
“All the guys have a great work ethic, and the older guys especially have set good examples for the younger players and laying out the direction we want to go in as a program,” said Scruton. “They’re all holding each other accountable in positive ways and really supporting each other. It’s been fun to watch.”
■■■
ICYMI: Peabody (7-8-1) picked up perhaps its most impressive win of the season Tuesday, upending host Beverly, 2-1, in rainy and windy conditions. Victor Maciel, who is now up to a team-best 10 goals, booted home the game-winner with a rocket from outside the 30-yard-line, that shot ricocheting off the post and in.
The Tanners needed that win to keep their playoff hopes alive; another victory over a struggling Saugus team Thursday will supplant their status as a postseason contender. Peabody is currently ranked No. 49 in the Division 1 Power Rankings, but much like Ipswich, a .500 or better finishing record will guarantee them at least a play-in opportunity to slide into that top 32.
“We just have to keep it going; (Saugus) is our last game and we have to win to keep it alive so we’re just going to go for it strong,” said Maciel.
■■■
Beverly (9-4-2) has thrived offensively all season. Both Nick Braganca (16 goals, 12 assists) and fellow senior Teo Berbic (8 goals, 6 assists), have been regular threats on the attack. Sophomore Wilson de Leon (9 goals) has also been a steady contributor and seems to have improved with each passing week.
But if the Orange-and-Black are going to make a deep run in the Division 1 state tournament, they’ll need stellar play defensively as well. Fortunately, the Panthers recently got back senior captain and all-star defender Nick Fox, who was previously nursing an ankle injury until returning to action two games ago. Fox is a physical force with strong knowledge of the game and will be a huge addition down the homestretch.
“We’ve worked him back slowly,” said Panthers’ head coach Edgar de Leon. “It helps us so much more because we can put pieces back to where they were supposed to be after having to adjust when he wasn’t on the field. Nick’s such a huge presence in the back physically, winning the 50/50 battles, and he’s a great tackler, too. The kid will run through a wall if you ask him to.”
Beverly wraps up the regular season with road tilts at NEC rival Gloucester Thursday and Cape Ann League-leading (and unbeaten Newburyport) Saturday morning (10:30).
■■■
As the lone unbeaten team in The Salem News region, Masconomet currently sit at 17-0 with only Marblehead (Thursday night, 7) standing in their way of a perfect regular season.
Jason Karas (13 goals, 10 assists) and Brennan Johnston (13 goals, 6 assists) lead the Chieftains offensively while Nate Collins (12 goals) has been just as steady. Sam Brockelman leads the entire North Shore with a whopping 17 assists to go with his eight goals. Defensively, Kevin Pelletier has piled up 10 shutout victories. In total, the Chieftains have outscored their opponents 82-9.
■■■
Shout out to Covenant Christian Academy in Peabody, which will take an unbeaten record into Friday’s regular season finale against Bradford Christian Academy.
Operating under first-year head coach Marc Gorgenyi, who is also the school’s athletic director, CCA has compiled a 9-0-1 record, including an 8-0-1 mark in league play. The squad has earned eight shutout victories behind stellar goalkeeping from Elijah Pekari, but it’s their play in the midfield that’s truly allowed them to excel.
“I would say our strength is definitely our midfield,” said Gorgenyi, who had previously coached the varsity boys soccer team at North Reading in the 1990s and, more recently, the Hornets’ girls JV program. “We have two senior center mids, Jacob Beckwith and Josh Pekari, who are very skilled, very strong to the ball. They’ve been distributing very well and doing a great job getting it up to our forwards.”
On the attack, freshman standout Bennett Plosker has done the bulk of the goal scoring with nine markers. Fellow classmate Jacob Libby is arguably the team’s best defender and has even pumped home two goals.
“We’ll definitely have some depth for the next couple of years, which is nice,” added Gorgenyi.
In addition, senior Daeven Goel has thrived at center back and, according to Gorgenyi, possesses “wonderful skill on the ball.”
“He’s one of those players where you can give him the opportunity to dribble up and make a play. His speed and ability to stop the offensive drive has been great,” said Gorgenyi.
Having already wrapped up the conference’s top seed, Covenant Christian Academy has earned a first-round playoff bye as it awaits the winner of No. 3 Boston Trinity and No. 4 Commonwealth. CCA has allowed just three goals all season and, along with Gann Academy, will be a favorite to capture the league crown.
■■■
POWER RANKINGS1. Masconomet (17-0): One win away from a perfect regular season, the Chieftains currently sit at No. 3 in the Division 2 Power Rankings.
2. St. John’s Prep (9-4-3): The Eagles (ranked 17th in Division 1) recently suffered their first loss to Masco (1-0) in over a decade, but are still one of the top teams in the area, particularly defensively.
3. Beverly (9-4-2): A heartbreaking one-goal loss to Peabody Tuesday didn’t effect the Panthers’ Division 1 standing (29th) much.
4. Essex Tech (14-1-2): Masco ended the Hawks’ hopes at an unbeaten regular season, but it’s still been an impressive run for the 24th ranked Division 3 team in the state.
5. Peabody (7-8-1): Tuesday’s win over Beverly should do a lot for the Tanners’ confidence. A win over Saugus Thursday will officially jolt them into the playoff picture in Division 1.
Corner Kicks is a weekly boys soccer column that appears in The Salem News during the fall season. Contact staff writer Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.