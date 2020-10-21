Corner Kicks: Masconomet off to impressive start in first year as NEC member

For the better part of the last decade —and realistically, even further back than that —the Masconomet boys soccer team was a force to be reckoned with in the Cape Ann League. They won every league crown dating back to 2010, 17 of the last 18 and 35 in the 46-year history of the CAL.
This fall, however, they entered the ever-competitive Northeastern Conference hoping to continue that longstanding winning tradition. So far, things couldn’t be going better for the Chieftains.
Through four games in this COVID-19 altered season, Masco sits comfortably at 4-0 while cruising past the competition. In their first three contests — wins over Salem (9-0), Gloucester (6-1) and Swampscott (8-1) — they’ve been utterly dominant.
On Tuesday, they faced their toughest test to date: a road matchup with unbeaten Peabody. Through nearly three quarters of play the new rivals played to a draw, but Masconomet soon found a way to turn the tide en route to an offensive explosion and eventually, a convincing 6-1 triumph.
For those not counting at home, that means Masco has now outscored its first four opponents by a ridiculous 29-3 margin.
“It’s been really fun,” said veteran Masconomet head coach Jared Scarpaci. “These are all new teams for us so every game is kind of an unknown, which is fun and different. Not that playing CAL teams wasn’t fun, but this is like states for us now, trying to figure out who these guys are. Really, it’s just a little something extra for us.”
Perhaps the Chieftains are motivated by the new conference schedule, or perhaps they’re just super talented, well coached and determined to continue their winning ways. Realistically, it’s a combination of both that has Masco off to the races.
A balanced attack and stout defense have been keys. Senior Carmine DiPietrantonio has served as a reliable leading scorer, pumping home eight goals and tallying four assists, while junior captain Sam Brockelman has been equally productive with four goals and six assists.
“Believe it or not, Carmine played a lot of minutes last year but couldn’t always find the net. This year, he’s just a little bit more calm on the ball and has been able to find that net,” said Scarpaci. “He’s always been a good player; great feet, very good skilled ... I’m genuinely happy for him because he loves soccer and wants to play well. Mentally, he’s in a great place right now.
“Then Sam is a strike partner with Carmine up top; he’s really a conductor out there, which is very rare from the top of the field. But he’s really comfortable on the ball and has been great for us.”
In addition, fellow captain Spencer Butterworth, a senior, has run the show from the midfield and has set up his two striker teammates beautifully time and time again. Butterworth has three goals and two assists of his own.
For all the offense Masco has generated, its defense has been equally important. Eoin O’Brien has anchored the squad on that side of the ball, getting plenty of help from fellow backs Christian Shaffer, Henry Sorenson and Will Neuenhaus. Keeper Kevin Pelletier has been no slouch either, doing a tremendous job filling the big shoes left by graduate Zack Rock between the posts.
“I think the key to success in the years I’ve been here was to have very technical backs, guys who can play the right ball from the back position,” said Scarpaci. “We didn’t have that quite as much as we needed last year, bu tthis fall they’re able to do that extremely well. Finding feet, doing some of the more technical things, it’s really helping us.”
Scarpaci would be the first to tell you his team still has plenty of room to grow, but opening at 4-0 in a new league under the current circumstances is certainly a praiseworthy start.
Following Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Catholic Memorial, St. John’s Prep remains as the only other local team that is unbeaten. The Eagles’ lone blemish was a scoreless tie against St. John’s Shrewsbury. What’s most impressive is the way they’ve played, having yet to allow a goal with keeper Kevin Pelletier recording all four shutouts.
Despite having not found the win column just yet, youthful Salem has gotten some encouraging contributions thus far. Michael Rosa and Mario Lopez have each netted two goals, while Herdi Troplini has a goal and two assists.
For a team that has two eighth graders and three total kids that had never played competitive soccer until this year in its starting lineup, offense is certainly going to be difficult for the Witches to achieve with regularity. So to have two guys that have already found the back of the net more than once is definitely a positive for head coach Steve Harris and Co.
Hamilton-Wenham played perhaps its best game of the young season Monday, battling to a scoreless tie against then Cape Ann League Kinney Division leader Lynnfield. While the Generals’ offense has struggled to find consistency, their defense has been steady and helped them secure two wins and two draws.
At 2-2-2, Hamilton-Wenham is just one point back of Baker Division leading Rockport as the season rolls on.
Following Monday evening’s 2-2 draw against rival St. Mary’s, Bishop Fenwick sits at a solid 5-1-1 as they enter the latter portion of their schedule. The offense has certainly clicked well early on, spearheaded by the midfield play of both Keiron Murray and Ryan Noci and the scoring prowess of Jack Andrews (a team-best 7 goals), among other talents.
But it’s been the play of keeper Liam Foley that has turned heads. The senior has recorded four shutouts and has allowed just eight goals.
“Liam is an outstanding keeper, just absolutely outstanding,” said Fenwick head coach Tony Enos. “There are colleges looking at him for good reason.”
