Year after year over the last decade-plus, the Masconomet boys soccer team dominated the Cape Ann League. Dominant might actually be an understatement, as the Chieftains secured a regular season CAL Kinney division crown every year from 2012-2019, going undefeated in league competition six times.
Since moving over to the Northeastern Conference last fall, the squad has yet to miss a beat. They went unbeaten (6-0-1) in their debut campaign and are already off to a 3-0 start this season.
They Chieftains have outscored their opponents 21-0 in those three games while displaying sheer balance on both sides of the ball.
“We certainly hit the ground running, and I think that comes down to the incredible depth on this team,” said Masco tri-captain Eoin O’Brien. “The attack is firing, the defense is solid, and we have players on the bench that can come in and maintain that level of energy and quality, which has really helped us so far.”
The Chieftains’ three wins have come over a gritty Danvers team (4-0), a rebuilding Saugus squad (10-0) and a tough Peabody group (7-0). Keeper Kevin Pelletier has done a fine job to secure the three consecutive shutouts, with defensive players O’Brien, Zach Peterson, Henry Sorenson and Simon Berents playing very well in front of him. Sophomore Ross O’Brien, Eoin’s younger brother, has also turned in some strong minutes defensively.
“Our goalie, Kevin Pelletier, made some really big saves in the Peabody and Danvers games at some important times,” said Chieftains’ head coach Jared Scarpaci. “He made some saves when it was maybe 2-0 and if that goes in, it’s 2-1 and who knows what the game would’ve looked like from there. So he’s been huge for us.”
“Kevin is such an amazing keeper,” added O’Brien. “It’s great to have such confidence in someone to bail you out when you need it.”
With the defense clicking and communicating at a high level, that has taken some of the pressure off of a talented offensive unit.
It’s still early, but guys like Brennan Johnston, Nate Collins, Jason Karas and tri-captain Sam Brockelman have been attacking with a purpose and yielding positive results. In the midfield, Christian Shaffer and the squad’s other tri-captain, Aidan Gauvain, have done a great job controlling play, distributing and getting in on the offensive attack when needed.
“It’s been a good start,” said Scarpaci. “Obviously there’s a lot of unknowns in the beginning of the season; you think you have a good team, but you’re not sure until you play opponents. We’ll learn more about us as the season goes on, but right now everybody seems to be healthy and things are going well.”
The Chieftains will face another good test on the road Wednesday when they take on old foe CAL Pentucket before wrapping up the week at home against Salem Thursday and Lynnfield on Friday. Next week they’ll see a gifted Beverly squad twice; hoping to pick up a couple wins against a team that tied them once last fall before they beat them the second time around, 6-3.
“We’re excited for Beverly; they provided us with the toughest challenge last year and it was a thrilling win for us,” said O’Brien. “I know that if we play as well as we’re capable of, then we can beat any team we face. We are looking to send a message to the league — and the area — next week.”
Scarpaci is equally as intrigued with the looming matchups against the Panthers and singled out BHS star Nick Braganca in particular, comparing him to former Danvers’ standout Jay McPherson, who now plays at Division 1 UMass Amherst.
“Beverly’s a solid team, always is,” he said. “Nick’s a great player, a special player on the North Shore that reminds me a little bit of McPherson. Same size, speed and foot skill; he’s a handful and can score at any time in any spot. Last year was our first year seeing him and they have a lot of other good players, too, so we’re excited.”
ICYMI: Bishop Fenwick earned a shutout (4-0) win over St. Mary’s on the road Monday evening behind two goals from freshman Mehdi Khemmich and one apiece from Alex Amaral and Ryan Noci. The Crusaders are off to a 2-1-2 start under first-year head coach Julius Pertillar, who says his new squad is heading in the right direction but not quite where they need to be just yet.
“We’re progressing but we still have a lot of work to do,” said Pertillar, the Senior Boys Director at Aztec Soccer. “There’s a lot of guys that need to work on their technical abilities. I have a lot of work to do, too; I need to focus on some things, maybe my communication needs to be better, and maybe I have to focus on getting my tactics right as well.
“We’re excited about the win (over St. Mary’s); the boys deserve it. But by no means are we super overjoyed. We can’t get too excited about our highs and can’t get too defeated about our lows, because we’re going to see some losses and need to keep working.”
Despite their overall record, Ipswich continues to make strides. The Tigers went winless (0-9-1) last season and are off to a 1-3-1 start this fall with virtually all competitive games. They’re most recent setback came against North Reading on Monday, a clash that was locked at one goal apiece until the final minutes when the Hornets put the game away with a goal.
“I’m really excited about how hard the guys have worked and how they’re starting to take what we do in practice and implement it in games,” said head coach Greg Scruton.
St. John’s Prep suffered its first loss of the young season this past weekend, falling 1-0 to a strong Needham team in the final minute of regulation. The Eagles had just one loss — and three draws — last season, and seem to be every bit as talented this autumn. Look for them to bounce back in a big way against Malden Catholic Thursday afternoon.
Pingree’s season got started a bit later than most other local teams, but the Highlanders are finally underway and off to a 0-1-1 start. They tied Middlesex School, 1-1, in their season opener, before falling to Berwick, 4-1. Pingree will look to record its first win of the season when it takes on Beaver Country Day on the road Wednesday (4:30).
Newburyport may not fall in our coverage area, but the Clippers deserve a mention for their stellar play in the Cape Ann League to begin the season. The squad is off to a dominant 5-0 start to lead the CAL Kinney Division, with wins over Triton (9-0), Bishop Fenwick (6-0), Pentucket (2-1), Ipswich (6-0) and Manchester Essex (6-1). With Masconomet now in the NEC, Newburyport is looking every bit like the team to beat in CAL competition.
Note to all Marblehead boys soccer fans: the program has re-activated the team’s Twitter account under the handle @MHDBSOCCER. Give them a follow for news and updates surrounding the team.
Games to watch over the next week:
Wednesday — Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown (3:45); Austin Prep at Bishop Fenwick (4); Masconomet at Pentucket (4); Ipswich at Amesbury (4)
Thursday — Marblehead at Beverly (4); Gloucester at Peabody (4); St. John’s Prep at Malden Catholic (6); Winthrop at Danvers (6:30)
Friday — Pentucket at Marblehead (3:45); Lynnfield at Masconomet (4)
Saturday — St. John’s Prep at Lowell (11 a.m.); Pingree at Portsmouth Abbey (1:30); Billerica at Peabody (2)
Monday (9/27) — Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham (3:45); Masconomet at Beverly (4); Bishop Fenwick at Archbishop Williams (4); Rockport at Ipswich (4); Northeast at Essex Tech (4); Beaver Country Day at Pingree (4:45); Marblehead at Danvers (6:30)
Tuesday (9/28) — St. John’s Prep at BC High (4); Essex Tech at Lynn Tech (4).
Week 2 Power Rankings
1. St. John’s Prep (2-1): A competitive 1-0 setback to a strong Needham team is certainly not enough to knock the Eagles from the top spot.
2. Masconomet (3-0): The Chieftains handed a good Peabody team a 7-0 loss last week.
3. Beverly (3-0): The Panthers are off to a brilliant start and will face Masconomet twice next week in a battle of NEC powers.
4. Peabody (2-1): The Tanners bounced back nicely from a shutout defeat to Masco by beating Swampscott, 5-2, on Tuesday.
5. Bishop Fenwick (2-1-2): A shut out win over St. Mary’s jolts the Crusaders into the top 5 this week.
Corner Kicks is a weekly boys soccer column that appears in The Salem News during the fall season. Contact staff writer Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.