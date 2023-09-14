Things didn’t go quite as planned for the Salem High boys soccer team in last week’s season opener at Gloucester. The Fisherman jumped on their NEC rivals swiftly, scoring three quick goals in a matter of minutes before ultimately securing a dominant 8-0 triumph on a balmy afternoon at Newell Stadium.
But as bad as the score looked on paper, there were certainly some encouraging signs stemming from the Witches’ play. Once they settled in a bit, they connected on a number of crisp passes with multiple players displaying an innate ability to handle the ball at their feet. The skill was always there, it was just a matter of fine tuning some defensive inefficiencies and regaining their confidence after a disappointing start.
Fortunately, the Gloucester setback was also just the first game in Salem’s quest to climb back into the postseason. And the next time out on the pitch, they responded in a big way.
Thanks to goals from Lucas Dias, Gabriel Pereira, Ian Souza and Hudson Pierre, as well as a rejuvenated defensive effort, the Witches cruised past Arlington Catholic last Friday for a 5-0 victory. Then this past Monday, they gave a talented Peabody team all it could handle, staying even with the Tanners throughout the first half before dropping a competitive 3-1 decision.
“I think we figured out our defense a little bit more, putting the right guys in and having some experience in the back really helped us out,” said Salem head coach Padraic Slattery, whose team admittedly allowed too many openings defensively against Gloucester.
“We’ve had some freshmen step up too and really start to figure out what the high school level is like. So they’re settling in a bit.”
In securing the shutout victory over Arlington Catholic, senior keeper and reigning NEC all-star Malcolm Edwards once again shined in net after making a ridiculous 23 saves against Gloucester. A superb athlete with a natural knack for goaltending, Edwards is a guy that’s going to keep Salem in games even when they’re not at their best.
In front of him, senior Japhet Dijmeli ran the show defensively alongside 3-year varsity player Nick Da Costa. Freshman Nile McManus also did his part in the starting lineup, helping limit AC’s room to operate and thus keeping them off the scoreboard.
“Japhet brings a lot of strength and speed in the back. It’s his first year playing soccer in the U.S. but he’s a force to be reckoned with; a big intimidating guy that can manage defenses,” said Slattery. “And then having Nick back with his experience is invaluable. He’s also the team translator as a lot of our guys are from Brazil, so he can help me translate the game plan and communicate on the field.”
The steady play carried through to the Peabody matchup, and although the Witches came up short, Slattery was extremely pleased with his group’s effort.
“I honestly felt that we outplayed them for a little bit there but just couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net. I don’t like losing, but I was happy with the effort and the hard work; we had a bunch of chances in the first half,” said Slattery.
Junior Ian Souza — a player Slattery has singled out on more than one occasion early on this fall — had the lone goal in that one on an assist from Dijmeli. The Witches also got a tremendous effort from senior Alex Lagos, who’s jumped into an increased role this season and has handled it with aplomb.
“He’s really stepped up; he scored his first goal against Arlington and was the best player on the field against Peabody,” Slattery said of Lagos.
Senior midfielder Pereira is another player that’s shined early on for Salem. It’s a team that, despite its sluggish season opener, has enough pieces to compete at a high level moving forward in Northeastern Conference play, and one that certainly can’t be overlooked anymore.
Salem is hoping to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2018; its journey will continue next week with big conference tilts against strong Masconomet and Swampscott squads.
“Last year we lost 2-0 against Masco in a pretty competitive game for the most part, so we’re hoping to build on that,” said Slattery. “And against Swampscott last year they scored a goal in I think the 78th minute to tie us which ultimately knocked us out of the playoffs, so the boys are definitely excited for next week to hopefully get some revenge.”
Great win for Hamilton-Wenham on Tuesday over Rockport. Competing under the lights, the Generals earned a thrilling 3-2 triumph thanks to Nick Stein‘s hat trick-sealing strike with one minute remaining. Stein has been terrific in the early goings and appears to be a go-to player on the attack for the Generals.
Sophomore Owen Waddell assisted on two of Stein’s goals with junior Austin Story adding the other. H-W also got some terrific play in the midfield from junior Andre Groberio, as well as some standout play defensively from sophomore Jonas D’Errigo. Senior keeper Eric Hutchinson, who has two shutouts on the year, also came up with a huge PK save in the first half to keep the Vikings at bay.
Impressive win for Swampscott over Marblehead earlier this week. The Big Blue made a statement with a 3-0 triumph over a Magicians’ team that shut them out a year ago.
Lucas Bereaud scored twice in the win with Jack Fredrickson tallying the other. Head coach Adam Bailey‘s team is certainly trending in the right direction after missing out on postseason play in each of the past three years.
St. John’s Prep went 22-0-1 last year en route to a Division 1 state championship victory. This fall, the Eagles starting lineup looks a bit different, yet it’s still riddled with talent, depth and experience across the board.
So far, that’s translated to a 2-0-1 record with two shutout victories (3-0 over both Malden Catholic and Milford). The only blemish was a 1-1 draw at home against a strong Longmeadow team, meaning their lengthy unbeaten streak will continue into Thursday’s league bout with BC High back at Glatz Field.
Head coach Dave Crowell has to be pleased with his team’s efforts thus far, as he’s gotten a balanced attack with goals scored by Shamus Flaherty (2), Mark Ghiu (2), Jake Vana, Garrison Murphy and Cole Morrison. Senior standout Aithan Bezanson, who moved from midfield to center back this year to help fill a void, has adjusted extremely well to his new position.
Congratulations to former Masconomet star Sam Brockelman for scoring his first collegiate goal as a member of Connecticut College’s men’s soccer team. Brockelman, a sophomore, appeared in just five games last season and has already fired four shots on net this fall. His goal came in a 6-0 victory over Hartford last week.
Know any former local soccer athletes now shining at the collegiate level? Email me at Ngiannino@salemnews.com for a shoutout in this column.
Speaking of Masco, the 2022 Chieftains’ boys soccer team was recently honored by the United Soccer Coaches Association by taking home the organization’s Team Academic Award. Congratulations to the program for continuing their “tradition of excellence” both on and off the pitch.
UPCOMING GAMES TO WATCH
Thursday — North Reading at Ipswich (4); Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham (4); BC High at St. John’s Prep (4)
Friday — St. Mary’s Lynn at Danvers (4); Salem at Bishop Fenwick (4:30)
Saturday — Silver Lake at St. John’s Prep (10 a.m.)
Monday, Sept. 18 — Danvers at Beverly (4); Peabody at Marblehead (4); Salem at Swampscott (4:30)
Tuesday — St. John’s Prep at Xaverian (4); Georgetown at Essex Tech (4); Hamilton-Wenham at Lynnfield (4); Ipswich at Newburyport (4)
Wednesday — St. Mary’s Lynn at Bishop Fenwick (3:30); Swampscott at Beverly (4); Gloucester at Peabody (4); Marblehead at Saugus (4); Salem at Masconomet (6).
Corner Kicks is a high school boys soccer column that appears in The Salem News every week during the fall season. Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.