Costa honored as NWCA Coach of the Year

The National Wrestling Coaches Association selected longtime St. John's Prep wrestling coach Manny Costa as its Coach of the Year for the state of Massachusetts for the 2019-20 winter season.
The honor also makes Costa, one of the most successful high school coaches in the history of the sport, a finalist for the Section 1 regional Coach of the Year Award as well.
This past winter, Costa's 30th at the helm, he guided the Eagles to an undefeated 34-0-1 dual meet record. The Prep won the Division 1 North sectional team title, the Dual Meet State championship and a second place team finish at the D1 state meet in addition to helping two grapplers win individual state titles (Adam Schaeublin and Rawson Iwanicki).
"Our Scholastic Coach of the Year Awards Program which honors our nation's coaches who work tirelessly on behalf of their athletes is one of my favorite NWCA initiatives. At a time when coaches are needed now more than ever, we get to take time and thank the entire profession by recognizing their peers at the state, section, and national levels. Thanks to those who we call Coach." Mike Moyer, NWCA Executive Director.
St. John's also saw five wrestlers named Academic All-Americans this winter: Iwanicki, Schaeublin, Nick Curley, Achilles Gikas and Owen Gaffney.
--Matt Williams