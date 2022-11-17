St. John's Prep has had a number of talented soccer teams over the past two decades.
The Eagles are consistently in the mix in Division 1 while reaching at least the state quarterfinals in three of the last four seasons, including a trip to the state semis in 2017.
But of all the great squads head coach Dave Crowell has had the pleasure of coaching over his lengthy and successful career, this year's group may just be the best of the bunch.
Not only do the Eagles (21-0-1) effortlessly pass the eye test, but they have the overall statistics to back it up: 15 shutouts and a mere seven goals against in 22 games; three players with double digit goals and two more with at least six; and most impressively, zero losses.
St. John's Prep (21-0-1) will take on top-seeded Needham (19-1-2) in Saturday's state championship game at Manning Field in Lynn (noon kickoff). If they can pull it off and bring the title trophy back to Danvers for the first time since 2006, there's no question they'd go into the record books as an all-time great team.
"It feels amazing," Eagles' senior captain and starting defender Will Minor said after his team's 1-0 semifinal win over St. John's Shrewsbury on Wednesday. "It's everything I've wished for, and we've come a long way this season. I think everyone's had the same goal on our minds since the first day of practice, the first day of summer conditioning. We've all wanted to go to the state championship and win it; it's really important to us and it's really special to me."
St. John's Prep already handed Needham its only loss of the season with a convincing 4-0 decision earlier this fall. But this time around, the Eagles expect a much tighter battle; not just because the stakes are higher, but because Needham has undoubtedly gotten better since that last clash and is back to full strength health-wise.
In four playoff games thus far, the Rockets have yet to allow a goal while topping Barnstable (2-0), Attleboro (3-0), Newton South (1-0) and Weymouth (2-0) en route to the championship berth. St. John's Prep has been equally impressive, beating Beverly (6-0), Milford (1-0), Concord-Carlisle (2-1) and St. John's Shrewsbury.
Saturday's tilt has the makings for another physical, defensive-minded and possession-oriented clash between two powerhouses that want nothing more than to prove they're the best team left in the Commonwealth.
"It's not going to be a 4-0 game, I can tell you that," said Crowell. "I know that, they know that, my kids know that ... so it's going to be a great game. Hopefully it's a nice day and we can get it done."
If the Eagles want to etch their names into the history books, they'll need their stout defense to continue to do its thing.
Thanks to the intelligent and consistent play from Minor, Jeffrey Lopez, Ross O'Brien, Ben Bailey and keeper Yianni Andrikopoulos, St. John's Prep has caused fits for even the highest scoring and most capable offensive opponents. They know when to clear the ball with a deep boot, when to fire a crisp pass to the wings to start an effective transition, when to send a quick double team, and when to simply kick the ball out of bounds to halt a promising attack.
Yes, the Eagles' defense and midfield play has displayed plenty of athleticism, speed and skill, but its their overall intelligence that's truly helped them reach this point.
"We have guys up front that are doing their job, and I feel it's my job to lock it down on defense," said Minor. "And I've got some really great guys around me. My goalkeeper just blocks everything and my other defenders around me, they're unstoppable. I feel very confident in our defense."
When the Prep's defense is at its best, it helps the offense play with more confidence and poise. Callum Rigby leads the way with 12 goals, with Graham Kramer (11) and Chance Prouty (10) close behind. All three, as well as captain Alex Borkland (8 goals), have consistently applied pressure in the attacking third and do a great job of generating the ever-important corner kicks.
Junior Jake Vana, who scored the game's lone goal in Wednesday's state semifinal win, is a monster in the middle who always seems to make the right play. Freshman Garrison Murphy has been a welcome addition to the varsity lineup during the postseason, scoring two playoff goals and earning the trust of Crowell for big minutes.
Michael Bertinato, Aithan Bezanson, Shamus Flaherty and Mark Ghiu, among others, provide the necessary depth to help wear down opponents who may not have the luxury of substituting without missing a beat.
It truly is one of the deepest, if not the deepest, teams in the state.
Not that they need any extra motivation, but a victory would also put one of their leaders, Vana, in ultra rarified air. The gifted athlete, who will play college lacrosse at Princeton is searching for his third state championship win across three sports, having already claimed titles with the Eagles' hockey and lax programs.
"That's been the goal since I was a little kid. My uncles went here, lot of cousins went here, and playing three sports it's always been the goal to win three (state titles)," said Vana. "I'm fortunate enough to have an amazing team and we have an opportunity to do that — , and we've got one shot at it."