It’s been a fun two weeks counting down the days until the 2023 high school football kickoff, listing off my best Super Bowl teams, non-Super Bowl teams, memorable touchdowns, defenses, quarterbacks, head coaches, assistant coaches and rivalries. Truthfully, I could go on and on with more lists until my pigskin-loving face turned blue but ... there are no more sleeps left until the games begin.
Here is the final item: The best way to get ready for a new season.
Some honorable mentions, things I always do before the new season begins? Watch Hard Knocks. Watch Remember the Titans. Have at least one fantasy football draft. Flip through my old photo albums from the playing days. Read an old game story or three from some of my favorites over the years. Watch a college football game.
But the best way?
1. Check out The Salem News’ preview section
Self serving? Maybe. But its true. There’s no better way to get ready for the season than going through the 24-page pullout section that was in Thursday’s newspaper and online as well.
You don’t care how the sausage gets made, but a lot of time and effort goes into planning and executing the stories, photos and design. Like a great spread offense, it’s a true team effort.
Personally, I love going on the training camp tour that lets me watch preseason drills and hear coaches yell phrases that put me right back on the practice field. Nobody knows the North Shore like Phil Stacey and myself, and Nick Giannino, and we promise you’ll learn something you’ll enjoy in our section.
