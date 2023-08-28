In each newspaper from now until the kickoff of high school football on September 8, Matt Williams presents his personal list of various superlatives in the 21st century of North Shore football. The number of items on that day’s list corresponds to the number of days remaining until kickoff.
Only one more weekend and 11 days until kickoff. Here are my 11 most memorable touchdowns since 2000.
11. Pingree’s block party, November 2010
Rivers lined up for a game-winning field goal in the Norm Walker Bowl at Gillette Stadium, but Pingree blocked it. Nick Anteuncci scooped up the loose ball and went 84 yards the other way to seal a 36-28 postseason victory.
10. Gloucester’s Goodwin splits the safeties, October 2001
In front of a reported 9,000 fans at the old Manning Bowl, Gloucester broke Lynn Classical’s hearts. Again. The Rams took the lead with two minutes to go, but QB Nolan Pallazola found Kyle Goodwin for a 70-yard TD as the Fisherman won a miracle, 33-26. It was sort of a post pattern with Goodwin splitting two defensive backs and racing the rest of the way untouched; the win kept Gloucester’s unbeaten season alive and tied Terry Silva with Nate Ross for Gloucester’s all-time wins lead.
9. Brendan Flaherty’s high-point catch in the Super Bowl, December 2010
I just watched this play. The crazy thing is, looking at the shadows in the Gillette Stadium end zone, the sun had to be in Flaherty’s eyes. No matter. Joe Wioncek threw it where only Flaherty could rise up and get it, out-jumping a defender on 4th and 15 for a must-have TD in Beverly’s eventual 28-20 win for its first ever state title.
8. Swampscott’s trick play helps beat Beverly, November 2011
Before Tom Brady and Julian Edelman tried pulling this off, Swampscott did it to Beverly. After a big hit had emotions running high, Steve Dembowski rolled the dice. QB Mike Walsh threw a fake outside screen to A.J. Baker and then scooted around the opposite end and up field. Baker stopped and threw a dime 49-yards to Walsh for a touchdown that led to a 21-13 slugfest of a win in front of a raucous Hurd Stadium crowd.
7. Masconomet’s Wildcat pass, December 2009
There were 11 seconds left in the first half of a playoff game against Concord-Carlisle when Evan Bunker made an interception. With basically time for one play, Masconomet coach Jim Pugh sent out his Wildcat formation with RB Bunker behind center and speedy QB Chris Splinter split out wide. He sprinted across the field, zoomed though double coverage and made an absurd catch on his shoulder for a game-changing TD. Masco went on to win 18-8.
6. Wes Rockett’s circus TD catch in the Super Bowl, December 2018
Trailing by three to rival Catholic Memorial, St. John’s Prep went ahead for good when Wes Rockett took matters into his own sticky hands. Bursting by the secondary, he made a double move, jumped over good coverage and kept himself in bounds for a 21-yard TD.
Finishing with 189 yards (third most in a Super Bowl by a North Shore player), Rockett (a Marblehead native) led the Eagles to a 40-22 win and now stars at Brown.
5. Marblehead’s hook-and-ladder to beat Danvers, November 2012Throw into the end zone from midfield? Nope. Ian Maag threw just over the sticks to Dylan Cressy, who flipped it to Brian Daly to race the rest of the 35-or-so yards to turn a sure loss to Danvers into a 28-25 Marblehead win. Daly managed to slip his way between several Falcon tacklers.
4. Johnny Thomas’ 107-yard interception return vs. Central Catholic, September 2013Thomas caught this ball more or less like a punt 7-yards deep in his own end zone, broke two tackles on his way over the goal line and then broke 4-5 more on his way up the sidelines. The best part of this highlight video (shoutout to the late, great Bruce Lerch) is Johnny’s dad, Nate, running up the sideline with him, waving him on like a third base coach.
3. Ray Lamonica’s 100-plus yard interception return to beat Everett, September 2000
At the height of Peabody and Everett’s wars of this era, Ray Lamonica picked off a halfback option pass (over his shoulder, Willie Mays style) in the shadow of his own end zone. In a scoreless game, he raced up the sideline, juked a defender around midfield, cut around Tim Sullivan’s crushing block and cruised the rest of the way for the only score of a 6-0 Tanner win.
It was the only time Everett would be shutout by a GBL foe in a 15-year stretch from 1993-2008. An overflow crowd still marvels at how he made it from end zone to end zone without being tackled.
2. Lonnie Hill’s Hail Mary for St. John’s Prep, Thanksgiving 2001
The game tied and both the Catholic Conference title and a playoff spot on the line, St. John’s Prep told Lonnie to go deep. He did, running some 50 yards to the end zone and out-leaping all the Xaverian defenders with only a few seconds remaining in a 20-14 St. John’s victory.
Dan Ross threw a great ball with plenty of air under it and the 6-foot-4 Hill went and got it. This was probably the first North Shore play to go viral, popping up on TV news highlight shows long before cell phone videos, YouTube and Hudl made that easy. Hill, who grew up in Salem, went on to be All-Ivy at Brown.
1. Connor Cronin’s 72-yard catch-and-run in the 2021 Division 3 Super BowlThe degree of difficulty makes this numero uno. Not only did Marblehead’s ace catch the ball between two defenders, he kept his balance, somehow didn’t allow them to tackle him, and raced to paydirt with only five seconds left in the first half.
Cronin finished with 10 catches for 263 yards and TDs of 4-, 72- and 83 yards in Marblehead’s 35-28 win over North Attleboro.
