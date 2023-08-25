In each newspaper from now until the kickoff of high school football on September 8, Matt Williams presents his personal list of various superlatives in the 21st century of North Shore football. The number of items on that day’s list corresponds to the number of days remaining until kickoff.
With 14 days until kickoff, here are, in my estimation, the 14 best teams to reach a Super Bowl since the year 2000. In most cases, they won ... but that is not necessarily a requirement.
14. 2016 Marblehead (11-1)
I absolutely loved this defense, led by the likes to Bo Millett, Harry Craig and Aidan Gillis. The way they dismantled a phenomenal North Reading rushing attack in that year’s North final ought to be shown in football film school.
13. 2006 Ipswich (11-2)
The best “small school” defense of the 21st century on the North Shore led by coach Ted Flaherty. The Tigers came within three points of an undefeated season when the Cape Ann League still included behemoths Masconomet and Wilmington.
12. 2022 St. John’s Prep (11-2)
Really hard to choose between this team and the ‘18 Eagles, but this one beat Xaverian and that’s as good a tiebreaker as any. Also, as we’ll address in a later list, arguably the best secondary ever assembled on the North Shore.
11. 2021 Swampscott (12-1)
Gets a slight nod over the ‘19 Big Blue because of how dynamic current Harvard man Xaviah Bascon was with the ball under his arm. Also had a more impressive playoff resume, knocking off excellent Bishop Fenwick and North Reading teams in the last two games.
10. 2009 Gloucester (13-0)
Sometimes forgotten as the “middle” of Paul Ingram’s three Super Bowls but I give it the nod because Brett Cahill is the best Wing-T QB I’ve ever seen.
9. 2002 St. John’s Prep (12-1)
This team might be No. 1 if it beat Everett ... but Frank Nuzzo took care of that. Still, the first Prep team to ever win in Brockton turned in one of the team’s more one sided Thanksgiving wins, too (28-7). Stars like Matt Antonelli, Nick Borsetti, Pete Frates, Steve Van Note and Chris Zardas led the way.
8. 2002 Swampscott (11-2)
The highest ranked runner-up on my list stand the test of time. After 20 years, Kyle Beatrice, Steve Dembowski, Jeff Pratt and Jason Blydell still hold multiple single season North Shore and state passing records. Also played up several divisions by today’s standards in losing to North Attleboro.
7. 2013 Bishop Fenwick (13-0)
Wrecked Northbridge in the Super Bowl and had a ridiculously complete team that could play a speedy game with outside receivers or a power game. Throwback QB Nick Bona was the ideal man to lead it and one of the most pure football players to come through these parts in the last quarter century.
6. 2007 Gloucester (13-0)
“The Juggernauts” destroyed two really good teams in the playoffs with a combined score of 80-0 and didn’t score less than 39 in any game after Halloween. Andrew Fulford was a bulldozer and this team kicked off a four-year run in which the Fishermen went 50-2.
5. 2012 Beverly (13-0)
As dominant a team as the Northeastern Conference has seen in the last 10-12 years. The Panthers were crisp, disciplined and when they unleashed Brendan Flaherty it was time for opponents to say good night.
4. 2021 Marblehead (12-0)
The most advanced and smartest pre-snap offense I’ve covered. These Magicians were more or less indefensible with Connor Cronin doing his thing and Josh Robertson at the controls. Didn’t lose a game in 2021 between the Fall 2 and traditional seasons and were really only threatened twice.
3. 2019 St. John’s Prep (11-1)
Gets the nod over other recent Eagle teams because they avenged their only loss by beating Catholic Memorial in the Super Bowl. A freakishly complete team with multiple D1 college players on the offensive line, solid receivers and a smart trigger man in Matt Crowley.
2. 2000 Gloucester (11-0)
Perhaps the best Wing-T rushing attack the North Shore has ever seen, with four different backs combining for over 40 scores. Oh yeah, Jim Unis on defense. Good luck blocking that guy.
1. 2012 St. John’s Prep (11-1)
Two words: Johnny Thomas. The best running back these eyes have seen on a regular basis at the height of his powers — that singular talent breaks the tie to put these Eagles on top for me.
Matt Williams is beginning his 24th season involved in local high school football. Send feedback and ideas for future lists to MWilliams@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @MattWilliams_SN