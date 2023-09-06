In each newspaper from now until the kickoff of high school football on September 8, Matt Williams presents his personal list of various superlatives in the 21st century of North Shore football. The number of items on that day’s list corresponds to the number of days remaining until kickoff.
I always say it takes a village to build a great football program: every successful one need 2-3 men on staff that are head coaching material. So after feting some of the top head coaches of the 21st century earlier this week, here are some of the best lieutenants.
A couple of notes: We’re going with three since we have to wait almost all day on Friday for the games to start; and the coaches cited here are those that have not been head coaches. Plenty of great assistants that could’ve been listed have been head men — such as Swampscott’s Peter Bush and Bob Serino, Ryan Nolan of Danvers, Kevin Fessette when he was in Danvers, Greg Hablerland at Essex Tech and elsewhere, etc.
3. Roger Day, Danvers and Beverly
This man writes better scripts than Martin Scorcese. When it comes to meticulous attention to detail, few can match this longtime guru’s mastery of the Wing-T offense. Besides taking Danvers High to the playoffs in the early part of the century, crafting a plan against Gloucester for Thanksgiving 2004 that’s among the area’s best ever one-game plots, Day helped Beverly win two Super Bowls in 2010 and 2012, too.
I bet he could still do it, too. Put in him charge of any offense on the North Shore and they’d be knocking on the Gillette Stadium door inside three years.
2. Dave Dugan, Bishop Fenwick
A lifetime spent around Fenwick football, first as a player and now as a longtime assistant coach, has been quite kind to Dugan, who is an genuine a guy as you’ll ever meet around this game. He’s bright and he has a near encyclopedic knowledge of various schemes and game plans he can use to make an analogy in trying to explain concepts to players. He’s also hilarious — if there were a high school Hard Knocks, we’d want to mic up Dugan.
1. Mike Giardi, Marblehead
There’s a reason Marblehead has been able to transition from one QB to the next so smoothly during its decade-and-a-half on top of the Northeastern Conference — and the Harvard-educated Giardi is it. He simplifies concepts when needed and instills an incredible confidence in his signal callers, which then permeates the Magicians’ entire offense. Since going to the turbo spread around 2012, there’s generally been no stopping Marblehead.
