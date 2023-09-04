In each newspaper from now until the kickoff of high school football on September 8, Matt Williams presents his personal list of various superlatives in the 21st century of North Shore football. The number of items on that day’s list corresponds to the number of days remaining until kickoff.
Honorable mentions: Paul Ingram, Gloucester; Dan Bauer, Beverly.
Head coaches used to be more powerful than the Mayor in a lot of football-crazed towns in America. That may not be the case anymore, but they still deserve their due as we get ready to kick off another season in just a few short days.
Here are my personal choices for the best of the bunch since the year 2000. Obviously longevity plays a role; for instance, all-timers like Ed Nizwantowski (Peabody) and Jack Welch (Ipswich) only had a fraction of their coaching careers in this century.
4. Jim Pugh, Masconomet & Hamilton-Wenham
Finishing his Hall of Fame career with 216 wins, Pugh had 152 of them come since the year 2000 and won an amazing nine Cape Ann League titles between his two schools during that time period. Throughout the 2000s and 2010s he built Masconomet into a constant Super Bowl threat, advancing to the big game but falling twice. Between 2000 and 2014, his Chieftains won at least nine games eight times, and he then posted four 7-plus win seasons at Hamilton-Wenham.
Never afraid to let his players have fun with a trick play or two, Pugh also kept this buttoned up discipline-wise. He is an incredible teacher with a knack for getting through to kids with concepts and techniques that others simply cannot match. If I had a complete newcomer trying to learn the game, Pugh is the the first guy I would call.
3. Brian St. Pierre, St. John’s Prep
In nine years, Brian St. Pierre has tied the region’s high water mark for Super Bowl championships with three ... and does anyone think there won’t be more to follow if he stays on the job for another decade? Think about all the success St. John’s Prep football had in the ‘80s, ‘90s and 20000s ... now realize that St. Pierre has doubled their Super Bowl championship total since taking over in 2014.
If the big game is the ultimate final exam, St. Pierre aces it ... his Eagles were arguably underdogs in all three of his Super Bowl appearances, yet his teams dominated the second half and won them all. Overall, he’s 71-28 (.717). His players would run through a brick wall for him with good reason ... his passion and insistence on physical, competitive practices has turned St. John’s into one of the toughest teams in New England.
2. Jim Rudloff, Marblehead
A staggering .804 win percentage with 123 victories against only 30 losses in 14 full seasons as head coach, all coming this century, puts Rudloff among the best of all-time in the area. He’s an intense as he is bright with defensive game-plans and adjustments. The Magicians averaged about two wins a year in the 15 years prior to his arrival, so averaging just two losses per year in his tenure is nothing short of incredible. His clubs have claimed 11 Northeastern Conference titles and have been to three Super Bowls, with one victory in 2021.
I’d feel comfortable saying no coach in the state outworks Rudloff when it comes to preparation for games and practices. He’s demanding and he’s not afraid to ruffle feathers; a throwback-style coach that the Magicians are sure glad settled in their town.
1. Dave Woods, Bishop Fenwick
The longest serving of the North Shore’s current head men, Woods has 192 wins entering his 26th season guiding the Crusaders. A total of 170 of those victories have come during the 21st century — his teams have won nine of more games 10 times since the year 2000, with three Super Bowl appearances and two state titles (plus another two appearances and one state crown pre-2000).
Though Woods’ teams have always been balanced, he’s adapted with the times remarkably well in terms of implementing spread concepts and RPO’s to his offense. His teams are always fundamentally sound and disciplined. He’s a true leader that emphasizes the lessons student-athletes can learn from this game of football that we all love.
Matt Williams is beginning his 24th season involved in local high school football.