In each newspaper from now until the kickoff of high school football on September 8, Matt Williams presents his personal list of various superlatives in the 21st century of North Shore football. The number of items on that day’s list corresponds to the number of days remaining until kickoff.
Remember when Terrell Owens tearfully defended Tony Romo of the Dallas Cowboys by bawling “That’s my quarterback?” These guys are my quarterbacks ... the guys that I loved watching, learning from, interviewing and following at the next level. I’d take a team to battle with any of these seven guys, anytime.
Honorable mentions: David St. Pierre, North Shore Tech; Chris Small, Danvers; Vinny Orlando, Manchester Essex; Mike Walsh, Swampscott; Brett Cahill, Gloucester; Billy Whelan, Hamilton-Wenham.
7. Pat Orlando, Manchester Essex
Narrowly edged out his older brother, Vinny, for this spot and also narrowly broke Vinny’s career TD passing record when he tossed three scores in a 2008 Super Bowl victory. Pat graduated with 54 career touchdown passes and tossed 25 against only three interceptions in a near flawless 13-0 season in ‘08.
With a big body, he wasn’t afraid to punish defenders that tried to tackle him, either. Went on to play football at UMass Dartmouth.
6. Chris Splinter, Masconomet
Another incredibly athletic dual threat, I can only imagine what Splinter could’ve done if he played in an era of full-time spread offenses. Coach Jim Pugh used some very modern concepts, pro style and even some Wildcat sets, to unleash Splinter on Cape Ann League foes for the better part of three years.
His 2,475 rushing yards and 42 TDs are among the most ever by a local QB, and he was incredibly balanced with 2,728 passing yards and 28 TD passes. Took the Chieftains to the playoffs three times and a Super Bowl in 2009. Played football at Harvard.
5. Griffin Beal, Pingree
Maybe the best dual threat QB of the 21st century so far, since he was the first Pingree player to ever rush for 1,000 yards in a season his senior year. Throwing-wise, his records stand the test of time with 5,905 yards passing and 71 TDs, which both rank in the top five on the North Shore.
On the old grass football field in the back of Pingree’s campus, Beal was just fun to watch. He could stop on a dime, use a shoulder fake to do some damage, and was always a threat to go all the way. Had a nice career as a receiver/special teams ace at Union.
4. Matt Crowley, St. John’s Prep
The first North Shore QB to ever win back-to-back Super Bowls in Division 1 has to be near the top of my list. A Topsfield native, Crowley threw for 4,619 yards and 49 TDs in his career while going 21-3 over his last two seasons.
One of the hardest working signal callers we’ve ever seen took all of head coach Brian St. Pierre’s lessons and brought them to life between the stripes. Crowley was excellent in the second half of both his Super Bowl wins against strong Catholic Memorial defenses. Now playing football at Tufts.
3. Kyle Beatrice, Swampscott
The original maestro of the spread when coach Steve Dembowski brought it to Swampscott in 2001, many of Beatrice’s records still haven’t been topped. His 3,333 yards passing and 39 TDs as a senior in 2002 remain the North Shore’s single season bests ... and the 34 TD’s he threw as a junior in 2001 have only been topped twice in over 20 years.
Many have followed, but few have duplicated Beatrice’s production ... his career had aged like fine wine.
2. Shea Lynch, Peabody
With 78 career touchdown passes (first on the North Shore’s all-time list), Lynch posted a 22-6 record as a starter. Since Peabody was middling around .500 the three seasons before he took over, that mark speaks volumes.
Few high school passers I’ve seen delivered the ball on time and as accurately as Lynch, who was sacked just four times on 280 dropbacks last fall. His eyes were always downfield. Before long, the folks at Endicott are going to be saying “How did we land this kid?”
1. Josh Robertson, Marblehead
Tom Brady couldn’t finish a 19-0 year, but Josh Robertson did in 2021 by going 7-0 in Fall2 and 12-0 in the traditional season. This kid was the ultimate winner; his 65 career TD passes certainly would’ve been even more if he had a full 12-game season as a junior. As it was, he set the MHS career records for yards (5,390) and completions (391).
Beyond that he was just silky smooth and smart. Most high school offenses are algebra — Robertson and offensive coordinator Mike Giardi ran calculus. He’s now playing lacrosse at Union.
¢¢¢
Matt Williams is beginning his 24th season involved in local high school football. Send feedback and ideas for future lists to MWilliams@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @MattWilliams_SN