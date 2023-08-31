In each newspaper from now until the kickoff of high school football on September 8, Matt Williams presents his personal list of various superlatives in the 21st century of North Shore football. The number of items on that day’s list corresponds to the number of days remaining until kickoff.
8. 2003 Hamilton-Wenham (9-1, 9.6 ppg)
A forgotten excellent defense, these Generals played all the heavyweights of the Cape Ann League and smothered them: North Andover scored three points (and lost), Pentucket scored 13 (and lost in OT) and Wilmington was the only team to manage three total TDs in a game. The only loss was a 15-14 heartbreaker to Masconomet. Coach Bob Weinhold’s group was led by Ryan Herrick, Phil Masterson, Matt Tefft and others.
7. 2019 Swampscott (10-3, 10.4 ppg)
Head coach Bob Serino and defensive guru Peter Bush mastered the final exam: the Big Blue blanked a team that had been averaging 40 points per game, Amherst, in the Super Bowl. In five playoff wins, they surrendered a meager eight points.
The linebacking crew of Dylan January, Nick Reiser and Jake Papazglou was outstanding, Andrew Augustin and Zack Palmer had a knack for big interceptions, and the line led by Cam O’Brien, Ty Marshall and Arturo Vasquez was no slouch; it held eight of 10 foes in single digits.
6. 2016 Marblehead (11-1, 11.3 ppg)
There was no blocking Bo Millett for most of this season. The Super Bowl runner-up Magicians brought coach Jim Rudloff’s aggressive, confident, take-no-prisoners style to life and battered most of its opponents. Aidan Gillis was one of the best in a long line of great MHS linebackers; Harry Craig was savvy, and the defensive backfield of Sam Paquette, Jaason Lopez and others were all tough. Posted three shutouts, only allowed 20-plus points three times, and whitewashed a very good North Reading team in the North final.
5. 2015 Danvers (8-4, 12.4 ppg)
As a gritty a group of defenders as we’ve seen, these Falcons had a knack for playing close and exciting games. They got by Revere for the program’s first playoff win in program history, then knocked off powerhouse Tewksbury on the road. A long awaited win at Marblehead, powered by Danny Lynch, avenged an overtime regular season loss and won the first-ever North title. Matt Andreas also had a monster year for coaches Shawn Theriault and Ryan Nolan.
4. 2013 Bishop Fenwick (13-0, 12.5 ppg)
Tough to choose between this defense and the ‘00 Crusaders, but the modern version, led by Nick Bona, was a little bit more consistent. Certainly the hardest hitter, pound-for-pound, of the 21st century on the North Shore would be Bona, an absolute bulldog. He was surrounded by a lot of smart, talented football players, too. Bishop Fenwick shut out a high scoring Northbridge team in the Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium, shocking many observers unfamiliar with this North Shore power.
3. 2002 Peabody (9-1, 8.5 ppg)
More than half the points this team allowed came in one game, a loss to the Super Bowl champions from Everett (which went on to beat nationally ranked St. John’s Prep for the Division 1 title). This Tanner defense was undersized but lightning quick led by Gino Fodera, Dan O’Brien, Luke Murdoch and Marc Goncalves. They posted five shutouts, allowed a grand total of two points on the road and held Division 1 running backs in Somerville’s Mike Neal (Temple) and Waltham’s Chris Ward (UNH) to six total points.
2. 2022 St. John’s Prep (11-2, 10.7 ppg)
When you factor in the strength of schedule and just look across the back end, it’s hard to top these guys. Led by Joenel Aguero (now at Georgia) and Jesse OFurie (now at Rutgers), this has to be the best secondary ever assembled on the North Shore. After all, Santi Quiceno took out a Power 5 receiver one-on-one against Central Catholic and Stephon Patrick is a Division 1 college player. Yeah, the weather helped in their Super Bowl win, but these guys shut out a Springfield Central offense that averaged 50 (5-0, fifty) points a game.
1. 2000 Gloucester (11-0, 7.1 ppg)
The Fisherman had 6-foot-5, 225 pound monster Jim Unis at one defensive end and could deploy any one of four All-NEC selections at the other. That gave the opposition a pick-your-poison problem when it came to running at or against strength ... and neither worked. Gloucester held 9-of-11 opponents under eight points and turned in four shutouts powered by Christian Maki, Brian Harnish (the Northeastern Conference MVP) Adam Orlando and Chris Zerilli.
