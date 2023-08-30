In each newspaper from now until the kickoff of high school football on September 8, Matt Williams presents his personal list of various superlatives in the 21st century of North Shore football. The number of items on that day’s list corresponds to the number of days remaining until kickoff.
A lot of things have to go right for a team to reach a Super Bowl ... and a lot of truly great ones never made it that far, for a variety of reasons. Here are nine of the best squads that didn’t get the privilege. Deference was given to teams whose core group never won a state championship (sorry, Fall2 2021 Marblehead).
9. 2017 Hamilton-Wenham (9-2)
Came within a late stop of a North championship when Stoneham scored the winning TD with 28 seconds left. Still, this team had an incredible receiving group with Cam Peach, Jake Lanciani and Ian Coffey all involved. Phil Durgin added toughness and Billy Whelan was very intelligent at QB. These Generals excelled at running coach Jim Pugh’s trick plays, too.
8. 2019 Danvers (9-2)
Brothers Russ and Rich Canova helped the Falcons win their first eight games. Jack Strangie, Tom Walfield and Andrew Chronis were among the standouts. Schematically, its tough to top coach Ryan Nolan’s formula and this team excelled in close games: they won three straight one-point games in Weeks 5-6-7 and beat Marblehead on a last-second field goal. This group had nerves of steel.
7. Fall2 2021 Ipswich (6-0)
Ipswich’s best team since the 2006 Super Bowl champs never got a chance to see how deep it could go thanks to the pandemic-shortened campaign. Still, they shaded a very good Amesbury team and held on for a very memorable last-second win over Hamilton-Wenham to end the season. We wouldn’t have bet against coach Kevin Fessette in a playoff situation with this crew.
6. 2004 Gloucester (10-1)
This club got tripped up by Danvers’ surprise offense on Thanksgiving but was otherwise flawless. Nick Giacalone ran for 1,669 yards and had a record 244 of those come in a wild win over Lynn English. He was the ideal workhorse back to usher in the Paul Ingram era ... so much success would follow, but the ‘04 team that didn’t go Bowling set the stage.
5. 2014 Marblehead (10-1)
One of the only teams in North Shore history to have a 1,000 yard rusher, passer and receiver had Brooks Tyrrell run absolutely wild. At tight end, Will Millett was more or less uncoverable, and Spencer Craig had all the intangibles at QB. Lost to Tewksbury in the second round of the playoffs but was beastly in NEC competition.
4. 2011 Swampscott (9-2)
Mike Walsh is probably the best dual-threat QB to ever play for the Big Blue ... but thanks to an upset victory by Marblehead on Thanksgiving, he and running mates Richie Sullivan and A.J. Baker never went Bowling. This was an excellent offense with a really good defense that won 17 games over two years and never made a playoff appearance. Their only other loss came over two days to Malden thanks to lightning delays, and they had signature wins over Lynn English, Beverly and Gloucester.
3. 2006 Beverly (9-1)
Pat Bailey is one of Beverly’s all-time gridiron greats and he powered a team that lost only to Super Bowl champion Winthrop, one of the greatest NEC teams of the 21st century. The Panthers narrowly beat Gloucester (20-18) at a time when wins over the Fishermen were hard to come by, stuffing three straight plays from the 1-yard line as time expired. Bailey finished the year with a then-BHS record 1,498 yards rushing and 20 TDs.
2. 2000 Peabody (9-1)
The last Tanner team to be ranked No. 1 in the state at any point in a season never even played a playoff game. That’s how it was 23 years ago: only one team per league made the playoffs, and Peabody lost a three-way Greater Boston League tiebreaker that sent Waltham to the Super Bowl. A fast, ferocious defense led by Joe Fermano and Charlie Siopis held all but one opponent under 14 points while Ray Lamonica, Grant Miller and Mark Weinberg drove the offense.
1. Fall 2 2021 Bishop Fenwick (6-0)
Realistically, it was only COVID-19 that kept these Crusaders out of the Super Bowl. Jake Connolly, now at Ithaca, led one of the most dominant teams in Fenwick history ... their closest game was a two TD win over Bishop Feehan, and coach David Woods’ powerhouse program outscored their opponents by a combined 240-19. Some of these players took part in the 2019 Super Bowl loss, and there’s little doubt this team would’ve been back there if they’d had a “normal” season.
Matt Williams is beginning his 24th season involved in local high school football. Send feedback and ideas for future lists to MWilliams@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @MattWilliams_SN