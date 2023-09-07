In each newspaper from now until the kickoff of high school football on September 8, Matt Williams presents his personal list of various superlatives in the 21st century of North Shore football. The number of items on that day’s list corresponds to the number of days remaining until kickoff.
One sleep and two lunches until the official kickoff of high school football season, so here are my two top rivalries since the Year 2000. There’s nothing that keeps one coming back to high school football quite like a good rivalry game. Playing in it, watching it back, covering it ... it’s just a different feeling in the guts when there’s animosity, competition and intensity in the air.
Honorable mention: Bishop Fenwick vs. St. Mary’s Lynn; Gloucester vs. Beverly; Peabody vs. Danvers; Hamilton-Wenham vs. Ipswich; St. John’s Prep vs. Xaverian
2. St. John’s Prep vs. John DiBiaso
A cop out to not pick Everett or Catholic Memorial? Maybe. But if you didn’t feel the same “Prep vs. Everett” energy once DiBiaso took over the Knights, you may need to have your pulse checked. The numbers? St. John’s and CM are dead even at 3-3 in meetings since DiBiaso moved over — but the Eagles have won both Super Bowls between the Catholic Conference powers. Go back to 2000 and it’s 19-5 in DiBiaso’s favor; 16-2 at Everett and a remarkable 7-0 playoff edge for the Crimson (2-0 in Super Bowls).
That’s a whopping nine playoff games and four Super Bowls played between St. John’s and Everett/CM in a 22-year period. I can’t imagine too many teams in the state have met in the postseason more often than that.
1. Marblehead vs. Swampscott
Sure, Marblehead has been dominant lately and hasn’t lost to the team down the road since 2012, but overall since 2000 the Magicians have a closer 16-9 overall edge; it’s 14-9 on Thanksgiving Day. This is routinely the most heated North Shore Turkey Day offering and often lived up the hype ... few would argue the battle between Super Bowl champions on Thanksgiving 2021 isn’t the top game of the 21st century thus far.
The Big Blue/Magicians game helped decide the NEC’s playoff representative six times between 2002-2011, with MHS’ upset in ‘08 and the Big Blue’s last win in ‘12 particularly memorable. Plus, what other rivalry has an Old Timers Night? I hope the late, great Esso Haines looks down on this column and smiles.
Matt Williams is beginning his 24th season involved in local high school football.