With just one game on its 2020-21 schedule because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Covenant Christian Academy boys basketball team made the most of its opportunity.
The Peabody-based school got 19 points from senior guard Jordan Plosker to defeat Mass. Bay Independent League rival Boston Trinity Academy, 44-41, at the Danvers Indoor Sports Complex.
Junior center Josh Pekari also had a big night for the winners, dropping in 13 points in a back-and-forth affair. Junior guards Eli Pekari and Daniel Chewning hit big shots down the homestretch as well for the Cougars, while senior forwards Jacob Enfield and David Ngethe helped control the boards.
This contest was a rematch of last winter's MBIL tournament clash between the two schools, which Covenant Christian Academy also prevailed in.
