For the first time in eight years, the boys soccer Massachusetts Bay Independent League Championship trophy returned to Covenant Christian Academy.
In capturing the title last month, the Cougars capped off an undefeated season with a competitive 1-0 victory over rival Gann Academy in the championship game. Freshman Bennett Plosker was the hero, netting the game-winning goal in the 75th minute of action on an assist from goalie Eli Pekari. Pekari, who finished the year with 11 shutouts including the impressive clean slate in the title bout, accurately booted a punt from his box to set up the decisive marker.
On the season, Covenant Christian went 12-0-1 while outscoring its opponents by a staggering 51-5 margin, with those 11 shutouts along the way.