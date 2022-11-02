It’s an exciting time for the athletes at Covenant Christian Academy in West Peabody.
Varsity volleyball has been added this season after starting at the junior varsity level a year ago; boys soccer is the defending Mass. Bay Independent League champions, and girls soccer has had a very good season. All three teams qualified for their respective playoffs.
Covenant Christian Academy competes in Class D of the New England Prep School Athletic Conference (NEPSAC). As the school grows, the Cougars’ athletic programs could move up a class.
Currently, cross country is also offered in the fall and outdoor track in spring.
“We introduced volleyball last year to build up interest from the students,” said CCA athletic director Marc Gorgenyi. “We decided to add it because we have a new gym, and the league (Independent Girls Conference) asked when we could do it. Coach Jason Lawrenz is a teacher here, and that combination gave us a push to do it.”
The volleyball team finished 10-6 overall and 9-5 in the conference led by its captains: outside hitter Charlotte Balentine, setter Kate Robinson, and defensive specialist Ada Roth. Senior outside hitter Stella Leras and sophomore middle hitter Julia Ray lead the attack.
“Kate and (freshman) Hanna Proffitt run the show for us on the court along with our libero, Abby Chewning, who is all over the floor and anchors the defense,” said Lawrenz.
“As our school has been growing, we wanted to provide an additional athletic option for girls during the fall season,” he added. “Volleyball is a fun and challenging team sport that builds community and trust.”
Varsity boys soccer coach Sam Rourke and his Cougars are 6-4-2 this season, including 6-2-2 against MBIL competition. Anthony Reis of Beverly is the team’s leading scorer with 13 goals in a dozen games.
“We lost a significant amount of impactful senior players (from last year’s 12-1-1 squad),” said Rourke, “but we returned three key seniors in Riyan Goel from Groveland, Noah DeJesus from Saugus, and Reis.
The Cougars also rely on a pair of sophomores, Bennet Plosker of Wenham and Jacob Libby of Georgetown, who are developing into fine players.
Second-year girls’ soccer coach Isabelle Berthoud said her squad’s great attitude and work ethic has made this an enjoyable season. Her young team, which rosters just two seniors and three juniors, is currently 10-6 overall and 9-5 in the IGC.
The team’s top scorer, midfielder Liza Minogue, has 27 goals going into the playoffs.
“Liza has been a powerhouse,” said Berthoud. “Her work rate in incredible on and off the field. She pulls a lot of weight for this team.
“Another key player is Anna Jukanovich, who can play any position. She’s a strong and steady player with great ball control. She works hard on the field. (Midfielder) Mari Walters and Evie Hammond are the core of our defensive team; both work hard and complete incredible tackles.”
Berthoud also noted that Evie Hammond and Ellie Landymore are solid defenders who also play big roles for CCA.
“Evi and Ellie are my rocks on the back line,” said Berthoud. “They’re my last line of defense, strong and feisty, making game-winning tackles and stepping up at a young age.
“This team has what it takes to make it a season to remember.”
Contact Jean DePlacido @JeanDePlacidoSN