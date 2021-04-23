SWAMPSCOTT — Friday's battle of unbeatens at Blocksidge Field between host Swampscott and visiting rival Marblehead will undoubtedly go down as the Connor Cronin game. And if his stunning performance was any indication of what's to come, the next two years will be a sight to see.
The speedy sophomore took the opening kickoff back for a Marblehead touchdown, scored three more times throughout the contest, and capped off his ridiculous night with a 98-yard pick-six on the game's final play. He finished the evening with two interceptions and all five of the Magicians scores in a 34-7 rout, his team's eighth straight over their traditional Thanksgiving rivals.
"Connor's been great all year and I think today he kind of decided to just say, 'Alright, let's show you what I can do,'" said Marblehead head coach Jim Rudloff, whose team secured an undefeated campaign (7-0) with the marquee win.
"Connor's instincts are just phenomenal; I've never coached a kid with instincts like that. He just knows football, knows where to be and what to do. Our corner back Miles Smith actually got hurt early on one play and the first person in my ear was Connor saying he could play corner. And honestly, he probably could. It's easy coaching a kid like that."
Cronin's spectacular evening began with his 74-yard kick return up the sidelines to paydirt. George Percy, who ran like a bull all evening, proceeded to snare a pick on the Big Blue's opening drive, setting up yet another quick score from Cronin. This time it came on a one yard rush.
Two defensive possessions later, Cronin had himself his first interception of the day and scored three plays later on a 15-yard strike from quarterback Josh Robertson. At that point, everyone in attendance was taking note of Cronin's early stamp on the action.
"It was awesome," Cronin said. "From our lineman obviously having great blocks, I mean, I walked into the end zone. They couldn't have made it any easier. And then Josh finding me a couple of times, and the two interceptions with one back to the house ... it was just an all-around great team effort. All 11 people worked together to make this happen."
When asked what side of the ball he preferred to play, Cronin had a tough time coming to a decision. And when you can make such a big impact on both offense and defense, can you blame him?
"You gotta love offense," he said, "but defense, man, it's fun to come down and crack some kids and find those interceptions."
Following the sluggish start, Swampscott (3-1) finally got on the board at the tail end of the third quarter when quarterback Cam O'Brien scrambled and found Elijah Burns for a 28-yard score. But Cronin struck again on the ensuing Magicians' possession, snagging a 13-yard pass from Robertson for the score to put the Magicians back up by three touchdowns
O'Brien (149 yards passing) was pressured all night and managed to make some good throws, but falling behind early put The Big Blue in scramble mode, resulting in three turnovers. Andrew Augustin led Swampscott through the air with five catches for 46 yards, while Burns added 50 yards on three receptions. The rush game never got going, however, as Swampscott managed just 54 yards on the ground.
"As I said to my team, it's very hard to play a game then have three weeks off and come back and play again," said Swampscott head coach Bob Serino, whose team missed games in the middle of the year due to COVID-19 issues. "But these guys got to play America's best sport and that's the big thing. The seniors stood tall, but I feel bad for all of them. I'm just proud to say they got to live in a life that we had a state championship (in 2019)."
For Marblehead, the big win capped off the first perfect season in school history. The first undefeated campaign since 1942 (those Magicians suffered a pair of draws at 9-0-2) was one they won't soon forget.
"It's special because of the fact that we went undefeated; we did as good as you can do," said Rudloff. "But what's more amazing is that was on top of maybe not having a season at all and we didn't miss any time with COVID. So the fact that we got to play every game was a blessing and winning all seven of them was phenomenal."
Rudloff also credited the large senior class — Miles Smith, Godot Gaskins, Corey McCormack, Sam Gutin, Devon Testa, Mark Paquette, Mitchell Corelle, James Maniaci, Cameron Janock, Thomas Groom, J.T. Monahan and Gresham Bosworth — for their continuous leadership, poise, and will to win.
Marblehead 34, Swampscott 7
at Blocksidge Field, Swampscott
Marblehead 14 7 0 13 — 34
Swampscott 0 0 7 0 — 7
M - Connor Cronin 74 kickoff return (Eli Feingold kick)
M - Cronin 1 run (Feingold kick)
M - Cronin 15 pass from Josh Robertson (Feingold kick)
S - Elijah Burns 28 pass from Cam O'Brien (Thomas Frisoli kick)
M - Cronin 13 pass from Robertson (Feingold kick)
M - Cronin 98 interception return (no attempt, time expired)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
PASSING: Marblehead — Josh Robertsohn 7-12-91-2-1; Swampscott — Cam O'Brien 14-31-149-1-3.
RUSHING: Marblehead — George Percy 19-65, Roberston 10-34, Connor Cronin 7-26; Swampscott — O'Brien 12-37, Xaviah Bascon 10-16, Elijah Burns 1-1.
RECIEVING: Marblehead — Cronin 4-76, James Doody 2-13, Mitchell Corelle 1-2; Swampscott — Burns 3-50, Andrew Augustin 5-46, Cole Hamernick 2-33, Nakarree Davis 2-18, Bascon 2-2.