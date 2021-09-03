Cross country 2021: Lopez, Tuttle have St. John's Prep runners dreaming of another state title this fall

Through all the distractions and disruptions that encompassed the 2020 cross country season in Massachusetts, the St. John's Prep Eagles remained unflappable — and unbeaten.
Now, a year removed from winning all five of their conference meets and finishing in first place in all three Mass. State Track Coaches Association events, including the MSTCA Cup in the season's biggest race, the Eagles are hoping to win the state championship once again this fall.
"We feel we were the best cross country team in the state the last two fall seasons," said head coach John Boyle, "and we hope to be able to compete for that title once again this season."
On paper, St. John's Prep figures to be one of the Commonwealth's best squads yet again. Two of the top distance runners in all of Division 1 high school running are a big reason why.
Junior Nathan Lopez was the All-State champion in the 2-mile for St. John's during spring track season. Teammate Charlie Tuttle, a senior, was fifth in the same race with a very fast time of 9 minutes 12 seconds.
Juniors Paul Lovett and Felix Rogovin, along with senior Luc Santos, also figure to be big contributors.
A year ago, St. John's Prep posted the lowest score in all three MSTCA meets, the last with 70 points to beat out Marblehead for the Cup..
"A group of guys have been meeting up during the summer and getting the miles in," said Lopez, who was third at the MSTCA Cup last fall at Hyland Park in Attleboro (15:51) behind Mass. Gatorade Runner of the Year Loeden Rodrigues of Marblehead. who was the winner.
"My goal is to go for the overall state championship and also to help my team win another state title," added Lopez. "We won in 2019, and even though they didn't have it last year we did win all the biggest meets."
Lopez is a three-season track star and plans to continue to run in college. Tuttle had surgery at the beginning of the summer and had to take some time off, which slowed him down, but said he's back now and ready to go.
"We lost two of our top guys but are returning a lot of talent," said Tuttle. "Nathan pushes me to be better and I try to push him. In the spring he won the 2-mile at states. I led the majority of that race, but had a disappointing finish. I think it helps having a teammate like Nathan, who is so fast and competitive.
"As a team we want to prove ourselves, and our conference is pretty strong. It would be great to take Eastern Mass. and go to All-States and beyond to Nationals, but Coach wants us to take it slow and set each goal. I want big things for this team, and we've got a lot of good kids who are committed to the sport. We've all invested a lot."
Tuttle said he was a hockey player growing up, but was looking for another sport to try in high school. He found running — and is glad he did.
"I got into running later than most of the guys," he said. "I didn't think I'd make the hockey team at the Prep, and at first I wasn't that good as a distance runner but I stuck with it. You have to put in the work every day and push yourself. A lot of it is mental, especially in races."
Boyle, who has been the team's head coach for 12 seasons and has been involved with the program for almost 50, said a lot depends on the work this group has done during the summer as well as everybody staying healthy during the season.
"We've got our top two low scorers in Lopez and Tuttle, with Rogovin and Lovett in the 3-4 spots," he said. "We're hoping either Luc Santos or (fellow senior) Colin Scarpola can break into the top 7, because right now 5-10 are up for grabs. Most coaches are in the same situation, looking for that No. 5 guy to help out. Both Rogovin and Lovett were under 10 minutes for 10 miles, so we're confident they'll step up."
The Eagles open with the Clipper Relays in Newburyport on Saturday, Sept. 11. They'll host St. John's Shrewsbury 10 days later in their first dual meet.
