BEVERLY — Trailing by one point with time winding down in the third quarter of Monday night’s Larry McIntire Classic at Beverly High, the host Beverly High Panthers were looking for a spark as they headed down the stretch of a back-and-forth clash with Gloucester.
Instead, they got two.
First, senior standout Jack Crowley drew a charge near the Fishermen bench to give possession back to the Beverly boys. Then, with less than five seconds left on the game clock, Justin DeLaCruz shook a defender, stepped behind the 3-point arc and launched a deep ball.
Swish.
The decisive sequence gave Beverly the lead back, one they wouldn’t again relinquish. The Panthers opened the fourth frame with a quick 6-0 run and wound up streaking to the finish line for a 77-64 triumph.
Crowley finished with 20 points, 16 rebounds and four steals in the win, earning tournament MVP honors.
“That’s just what we needed right away going into the fourth quarter,” said Crowley, who had 18 points and 13 boards in Sunday’s first-round win over Masconomet. “We grabbed a little momentum and took advantage of it. It feels great because last year (Gloucseter) came in and beat us in our tournament so it felt really good. It’s all just hard work.”
Crowley got going early and often, a bad sign for the opposing Fishermen.
The crafty big man scored 13 points in the first half alone and was noticeably aggressive on the offensive end. Whether he was cashing in on mid range jumpers — and even a 3-ball from the top of the key — or slashing to the rim, Crowley was effective every time he touched the ball. His stellar opening half allowed Beverly to seize a 33-30 advantage after it trailed by five after the first quarter.
“It sounds crazy to say but that was a typical Crowley game,” said Beverly head coach Matt Karakoudas, his team now 17-2. “The points were up there so if anything maybe that surprised some people, but he’s been a monster. A couple of games ago I told him he needed to be more aggressive on the offensive end and the last couple of games he’s done that. He’s back to being himself and he really controlled both ends of the floor for us which was huge.”
Despite the marquee performance from Crowley, Gloucseter hung tough against its NEC foe for the majority of the contest. After dropping two decisions to Beverly earlier this season by significantly higher margins, the Fishermen played patient and together, getting another impressive showing from star Marcus Montagnino to boot.
The do-it-all senior kept his team in it by seemingly making an impact on every one of his team’s possessions. To the Panthers’ credit, most notably Duncan Moreland defensively, they held Montagnino to 17 points. But the big man found other ways to contribute, grabbing 11 rebounds, dishing out six assists, swiping five steals and swatting a shot.
He regularly made the right decision offensively, allowing guys like Zach Oliver (16 points) and Byron Thomas (8 points, 4 assists) to operate freely in their team’s offensive sets.
“I thought we were right there throughout the whole game, we fought tough and that was good to see,” said Gloucester head coach Khris Silveria. “It was more than just Marcus tonight with a few guys stepping up. Oliver got into the lane, Byron Thomas did it a few times and Marcus does it every night. In the past we were a little more passive (against Beverly) but tonight we attacked them.
“We’re both in Division 2 and they’re likely going to be the No. 1 team so it was a good game to get ready and show them the level of play we’re going to see moving forward.”
While Crowley and Moreland (15 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals) were their usual efficient selves, one particular underclassman on the Panthers’ roster delivered perhaps his biggest game of the season.
That would be freshman Gabe Copeland, who played significant minutes for Karakoudas and delivered with a 17-point, eight-rebound, two-assist and two-steal evening. Copeland hit a number of key shots in the second half alone, dropping in a pair of triples during one short burst and bullying his way to the basket down low on a few other occasions.
Copeland scored 26 points with eight rebounds in an earlier game this season, but Monday’s performance was just as impressive.
“He’s just got so much confidence,” Crowley said of Copeland. “He comes out and he’s not afraid of anyone; he comes out, plays hard and I give him props. He’s a freshman and he’s doing his thing.”
“Gabe completely turned this game around for us,” added Karakoudas. “He’s only a freshman but we looked to get him the ball in spots where he can shoot, and in the second half in crunch time he came through which was huge.”
Beverly will wrap up the regular season on Wednesday at Newburyport, a team the Panthers topped, 73-64, back before Christmas. Should they get the win, Beverly would lock up the No. 1 seed in the Division 2 North Tournament. Monday’s win will certainly give them some extra confidence heading into that one.
“Anytime you host a tournament in your own gym you want to win the title,” said Karakoudas. “Everybody knows Larry (McIntire), everybody loves Larry. He’s a staple in high school basketball, college basketball ... so it’s nice for the kids to win a tournament in their own gym for sure.”
Beverly 77, Gloucester 64
at Henry Cabot Lodge Field House
Beverly 13 20 20 24 — 77
Gloucester 18 12 21 13 — 64
Beverly: Jack Crowley 8-3-20, Gabe Copeland 7-1-17, Duncan Moreland 5-5-15, Justin DeLaCruz 2-4-10, Austin Ayer 4-0-8, Damian Bouras 2-2-7. Totals 28-15-77.
Gloucester: Marcus Montagnino 5-5-17, Zach Oliver 3-9-16, Bryon Thomas 4-0-8, Jayden DelTorchio 3-1-7, Sam Ciolino 3-0-6, Jack Patten 2-0-5, Jacob Mortillaro 2-0-5. Totals 22-15-64.
Halftime: 33-30 Beverly
3-pointers: B, DeLaCruz 2, Copeland 2, Crowley, Bouras; G, Montagnino 2, Patten, Oliver, Mortillaro.
Records: B 17-2; G 12-8.
