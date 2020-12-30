The Bishop Fenwick boys basketball couldn't be getting off to a better start.
After topping Bishop Stang by an 82-76 score earlier this week, the Crusaders matched that offensive output with an 82-67 road win over Archbishop Williams on Wednesday afternoon. Junior captain Jason Romans led the way on both ends of the floor, playing pretty much the entire game and contributing 22 points and 14 rebounds. Fellow classmate Michael Yentin added a team-high 23 points to go with seven rebounds and three blocks, while senior captain Max Grenert had 13 points and six boards to boot.
In addition, newcomer and sophomore guard Che Hanks followed up a 23-point performance against Stang with a 7-assist outing on Wednesday. Senior Colby Brown provided a spark off the bench with six points and some tenacious defense.
Fenwick will look to make it three in a row to begin the season when it hosts rival St. Mary's on New Years Day (3 p.m.).