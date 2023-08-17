Some of the best girls high school soccer teams North of Boston and beyond descended on Peabody last weekend to take part in the third annual Crusader Cup summer tournament hosted at Bishop Fenwick.
A total of 16 squads, mainly from the North Shore area but as far away as Bishop Feehan and Bishop Guertin of New Hampshire, took part in the round robin tournament format. The squads were divided into two eight team brackets and each squad played four games in a jamboree style that helps the ladies prepare of the upcoming season.
Feehan won the gold bracket with a perfect 4-0 record that included four shutouts. The Danvers girls were second as the Falcons went 3-1 and racked up 26 totals points (with bonuses for goals scored, allowed and shutouts) to narrowly edge out Billerica (also 3-1) for second place.
Host Fenwick had an excellent showing, going 2-2 and tying with an always strong North Andover club for fourth in the gold bracket. Reading, Newburyport and Guertin were the other squads on that side.
The White bracket was shared by North Reading and Central Catholic, who both went 3-0-1. Masconomet was undefeated but also had to settle for two ties, putting up a solid 2-0-2 mark. Marblehead also impressed, going 2-2 with a pair of shutouts.
Also competing on the white side were Stoneham, Woburn, Andover and Winchester.
Some of the proceeds from the event are always donated to a charity of the players' choosing and this year they selected Katie's Save in honor of late Stanford women's goalie Katie Meyer.