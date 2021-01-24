PEABODY — Both of the Bishop Fenwick girls hockey team's games this weekend were up for grabs when the Zamboni pulled off the ice prior to the third period.
Both times, Crusaders answered the bell by scoring early in the final frame to close out satisfying Catholic Central League victories.
Sunday morning, it was senior captain Gabby Davern that lit the lamp in the third to put away a 3-1 win over Arlington Catholic at McVann-O'Keefe Rink. It was Davern's third goal of the weekend and her seventh of the season, with her 4-point night in Saturday's 7-3 win at Bishop Feehan making her the second skater in Crusader girls program history to reach 100 career points.
"It's a great milestone for Gabby. She's such a smart player and a pleasure to coach," said Fenwick (5-2) coach John Kasle, whose squad won its third straight.
"These games were pretty similar, close going into the third period. We knew the other team would come out flying in the third and we had to match it. We got the first goal of the third in both games, which really took the wind out of the other team's sails."
Fenwick and Arlington Catholic (4-3) were both playing for the second time in about 12 hours Sunday morning. There weren't any signs of fatigue, though, with the teams combining for nearly 60 shots on net and keeping goalies Sedona Lawson of Fenwick and Quinn Mustone of AC busy throughout.
"We took the fatigue off the table," said Kasle. "We told the girls AC played last night, too. There was no excuse: give it all you've got for 45 minutes and then you can go home and sleep the rest of the day."
Lawson (24 saves) might've been Fenwick's best player in the third, making a pair of game-changing saves on an AC power play with just under 10 minutes to go. The first was off her leg pad; the second on a partial breakaway with the high glove. Fenwick held the Cougars' power play 0-for-4 with some great defensive play by Catherine Salvo, Grace Morey, Allison Countie and Zoe Elwell.
"Sedona's been a shining light for us and is very vocal when it comes to directing the defense," said Kasle. "Our defense was very strong on the kill. Zoe, in particular, was so strong on the puck making sure it got all the way to the other end."
Emma Perry opened the scoring with an unassisted power play tally in the first. It stayed a 1-0 game until AC's Kathleen Simmons stuffed in a rebound to make it 1-1 in the middle period.
The bout wasn't even for long. Fenwick's Lauren Dirarian skated the length of the ice and sniped the puck just between Mustone's glove and the top of the net for the game-winner goal 85 seconds later.
Davern then finished off the scoring in the early stages of the third with assists from Perry and Abbey Millman. Now with a North Shore best 12 points this year, the Essex Tech senior winger and Danvers native has 59 goals and 44 assists for 103 career points thus far.
Davern could break Lexi McNeil's all-time Fenwick girls mark of 118 points with a strong finish. "She's a great example of what you want a high school hockey player to be," Kasle said.
Bishop Fenwick 3, Arlington Catholic 1
at McVann-O'Keefe Rink, Peabody
Arlington Catholic 0 1 0 — 1
Bishop Fenwick 1 1 1 — 3
First period: BF, Emma Perry (un), ppg, 3:44.
Second period: AC, Kathleen Simmons (un), 5:47; BF, Lauren Dirarian (un), 7:08.
Third period: BF, Gabby Davern (Perry, Abbey Millman), 2:19.
Saves: AC, Quinn Mustone 30; BF, Sedona Lawson 24.
Records: AC, 4-3-0; BF, 5-2-0.