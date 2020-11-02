Frosty air couldn't cool off the Bishop Fenwick girls soccer team on Monday night under the lights.
Though the temperatures hovered near freezing, the Crusaders remained red hot by earning their fourth straight win and extending their North Shore best unbeaten streak to 12. The latest triumph was a 3-0 win over rival St. Mary's at Donaldson Field that also gave Fenwick a season sweep of the Spartans.
The victory, Fenwick's tenth of the year at 10-1-2, did not come easily. The Spartans played a tough brand of soccer and threatened to take the lead several times before captain Elani Gikas put away the night's first goal with an assist from Lea Bettencourt.
"They certainly came out and put a ton of pressure on us in the first half," said Crusader coach Steve Flaherty, who came away impressed with junior keeper Claudia Keith's efforts in recording her seventh shutout of the season.
"Claudia had a great game tonight. She made a few great saves, especially in the first half. She was tested and she managed to keep the clean sheet."
The hosts steadied themselves at halftime and found their game, pulling away with goals by Ella Morgan and Ally Mitchell, who netted her team best 11th of the year. Gikas and Sam Sharp earned helpers on the tallies while Morgan and McKenna Gilligan helped the Crusaders control the flow in the midfield.
"It was a good game and the girls battled through the elements," said Flaherty. "It's always a good rivalry match-up with St. Mary's."