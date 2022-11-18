The North Reading football team’s scoring ledger for the 2022 season reads like a revenge tour.
Having lost the Division 5 Super Bowl to Swampscott last December, the Hornets have returned and laid waste to the competition this fall to the tune of wins such as 48-0 (Pentucket), 48-6 (Ipswich), 47-8 (Triton, a playoff team), 46-7 (Newburyport, another playoff squad) and 54-16 (Hamilton-Wenham).
In the Division 5 playoffs so far, North Reading has outscored its foes by a combined 90-18 margin. Those first round and quarterfinal victories have them one game away a return trip to Gillette Stadium.
But standing in the way is a battle-tested and equally hungry Bishop Fenwick squad.
The Crusaders (9-1) also lost to Swampscott a year ago, in this same round on the same Manning Field where they’ll face North Reading Friday at 7 p.m. The senior group is just as determined to return to Gillette Stadium, where the Crusaders lost in the state final their freshman season in 2019.
The No. 2 seed, North Reading (9-1) averages 43.9 points per game. The only time they were held under 35 was a 30-27 loss to Amesbury. It’s a dynamic spread offense led by quarterback Alex Carucci, who is one of the most productive dual threat signal callers in Eastern Mass.
“He can do it all,” said veteran Bishop Fenwick head coach Dave Woods, who could lead his team to a Super Bowl for the sixth time in his tenure with a victory Friday night. “He throws it so well, he can throw deep or underneath, and he runs it well. He’s an all-around great high school football player.”
Craig Rubino is Carucci’s top target and has put together two monster seasons after transferring back home from St. John’s Prep. John Jennings is also a threat, and running back Will Batten can move the chains with his feet and also catch the ball out of the backfield.
Head coach Ed Blum, who sports a 38-13 record in his fifth season with the Hornets, has a team capable of putting up points in bunches: they’re scored on the first play of a game three times already this year.
“They definitely hit some home runs and a lot of them are quick, short plays that turn into 80-yard gains because the kids are so talented,” said Woods. “As a defense, you have to keep them in front of you and rally everybody to the ball.”
Blum’s offense is an advanced spread attack that’s added even more layers from last year’s state runners-up. They’re capable of employing run-pass options with reads both pre- and post-snap.
It’s the sort of scheme which challenges a defense to stick with its assignments and not over-commit to one thing so as to not leave big seams for huge gains.
“You have to be really patient and disciplined,” Woods said. “Play your position, do your job, and don’t chase. As the play unfolds, stay in your area and then get everybody to gang tackle.”
Defensive stalwarts like senior captain Aidan Breen (over 100 tackles), junior captain Luke Connolly, and Anthony Nichols will be the Crusaders’ defensive backbone, as they’ve been all year. Bishop Fenwick allows only 12.3 points per game and hasn’t allowed 27 points in a game all year — that’s North Reading’s low-water mark, so something has to give on Friday.
“Both teams are so good at what they do, I don’t think there will be any huge surprises,” said Woods. “You get this far, you’re not going to change things. You have to do what you do as well as you can Friday night.”
Offensively, the Crusaders are also a dynamic bunch. They average 30.5 points per game (39.5 ppg. in the playoffs) led by QB Bryce Leaman’s 2,038 yards and 20 touchdown passes. Costa Beechin is one of the North Shore’s most dangerous pass catchers with 40 receptions for 705 yards and nine scores, but it’s a diverse Fenwick attack with six players catching at least one TD.
Running back Troy Irizarry (548 yards, 11 TDs) gives the Fenwick offense balance, and Nichols can also carry the rock out of the backfield in addition to his pass catching work with 526 all-purpose yards and nine TDs.
As with any successful team, the offensive line has been excellent. Senior tackles Luke Coleman and Mike DiFelice have been mainstays up front, giving Leaman plenty of time to throw and the running backs big holes to run through. Guard William Gibbs, another senior, has also had a solid season and helping solidify the middle of the line.
Both Bishop Fenwick and North Reading are battle tested, since the Hornets’ Cape Ann League rival, Amesbury, is playing in the Division 7 state semifinals. The Catholic Central League’s run of state semifinalists is rather impressive, however: Bishop Feehan is one win away from the Super Bowl in Division 2, Cardinal Spellman can say the same in Division 6, as can Fenwick’s arch rival, St. Mary’s Lynn, in Division 5.
“You look at four teams in a state semifinal spread out over (four) divisions and it shows how well you have to play every week,” said Woods. “You’re always battle tested. I love our league for that reason.”