PEABODY — When the final score is 10 goals apart, it might seem like a reach to point at two particular minutes as the difference in the game.
Bishop Fenwick lit the lamp in the last minute of the first period and again in the first minute of the second to turn what was a close game into a runaway, closing out its fourth straight boys Carlin Cup victory 10-0 over Peabody Monday afternoon at McVann-O'Keefe Rink.
Junior Cameron Martin had a natural hat trick in that span, earning the Bo Tierney Award for his efforts. The MVP of this Carlin Cup is named for the late former Hall of Fame Bishop Fenwick boys hockey coach, and it was well deserved for the Crusader newcomer who has 99 career points (including two seasons skating for Pentucket) and who scored the afternoon's prettiest goal with a tucked-in backhander from below the red line in the early stages of the second period.
"It took him a little bit to adjust to our system and the speed of the hockey in the Catholic Central League. The last three or four games, he's got 6-7 goals," Fenwick coach Jim Quinlan said. "Cam played great today and it's great to us to see his line scoring. It's exactly what we need."
A tradition started in 1987 to honor Hall of Fame coach Charlie Carlin, who started the hockey program at Peabody High in 1947, this annual rivalry Cup went to Fenwick for a fourth straight year for the first time since 1996-99.
The Crusaders (10-7-2) have two more regular season games before hitting the Division 1 North playoffs. On Monday they tuned up in impressive fashion with goals in every period, with 10 skaters on the scoresheet and goalies Jack Vieira and Dillon Bloom sharing the shutout.
"It's great to see other kids getting goals and points — not the same numbers up and down the sheet," said Quinlan. "It tells me we're a complete team, we're working hard and we're helping each other out."
The Tanners wrapped up their first year under head coach Christian Wright at 6-13-1. The Blue-and-White held the fort for much of the opening 15 minutes, falling behind only on a misplayed puck that led to Jake Murphy's eventual game-winning goal.
But once the dam was broken early in the second, it was tough for Peabody to recover.
"We broke down for six or seven minutes and they had five goals in that little period of time. The wheels kind of came off the cart," said Wright. "When we lost momentum, we lost confidence and we lose our legs."
The Tierney Award went to senior forward Michael Zarro on the Peabody side. A key contributor and leader, he was immense on the forecheck and was one of six graduating players that made a big impression on his new coach.
"I lost count at six blocked shots," Wright said. "Michael's been a great penalty killer for us all year; we took over 200 penalty minutes and he killed off probably 170 of them. His leadership, the way he puts his body at risk to block shots, he does everything for the team."
Goalie Lucas DeMild made 24 saves for the Tanners while Adam Aylward, Nick Ricci, Austin Higginbotham and James Guiry stood out with their efforts.
It wasn't the way Peabody hoped to end its season, but the team did post more wins this winter than each of the last few seasons combined.
"Everybody wants to have more wins, but this is a step in the right direction. I'm encouraged by it," Wright said. "With everything these seniors have been through, they showed great leadership. I wish I had them for another year."
Senior Diego Alvarez-Segee netted a breakaway shorthanded goal for Fenwick in the second period and totaled three points; he swapped jerseys at center ice with Peabody's Ricci in a nice show of sportsmanship between the Tanner City rivals as well.
The Crusaders scored on their first two power play chances with defenseman Aidan Anthony's tally making it 5-0. Thomas Estella poked home a rebound shortly after that and Murphy, a senior captain, scored twice with an assist.
"You watch the way Jake plays, you can see he forechecks so hard," Quinlan said. "That's a great checking line he's on and when they're scoring goals we're in real good shape."
Bishop Fenwick 10, Peabody 0
at McVann-O'Keefe Rink, Peabody
Bishop Fenwick 2 5 3 — 10
Peabody 0 0 0 — 0
First period: BF, Jake Murphy (un), 4:38; BF, Cameron Martin (Max Vieira, Diego Alvarez-Segee), ppg, 14:04.
Second period: BF, Martin (Alvarez-Segee), :28; BF, Martin (John Bernbaum), 7:39; BF, Aidan Anthony (Nick Sasso), ppg, 8:56; BF, Thomas Estella (un), 10:11; BF, Alvarez-Segee (un), shg, 11:26.
Third period: Murphy (Estella), 2:32; BF, Sasso (Kinnery Muniz, Murphy), 9:47; BF, M. Vieira (Mark Wilson, Liam Hill), 12:58.
Saves: BF, Jack Vieira 8, Dillon Bloom 7; P, Lucas DeMild 24.
Records: BF, 10-7-2; P, 6-13-1.
