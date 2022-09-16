PEABODY — At one point in the first half of Friday's Catholic Central League showdown between Bishop Fenwick and Arlington Catholic, the Crusaders had run 16 plays from scrimmage to Arlington's 39. Yet somehow, it was the hosts who held a one-point lead.
All night long Fenwick moved the ball efficiently, ripping off chunk gains and putting themselves in great position to score. Three first half fumbles nullified some of that production, however, and the visiting Cougars were able to remain within striking distance.
The second half was a different story. The Crusaders cleaned up their turnover woes, continued to pound the ball down field and ultimately ran away from their rivals for a convincing 45-14 win.
"'Hold on to the ball'," Fenwick head coach Dave Woods said of what he told his team at halftime. "We mostly talked about defense and the one thing we said about offense was we have to hold on to the ball. We did a much better job of that in the second half, that's for sure."
After forcing a punt on the opening possession of the game, Fenwick earned great field position and looked to capitalize out of the gates. But a fumble on their first play from scrimmage gave the ball right back to the visitors, who went 52 yards in eight plays before quarterback Isaiah Osgood found paydirt from nine yards out.
Two plays later, Fenwick fumbled again, erasing a 58-yard passing play from quarterback Bryce Leaman to Luke Connolly on the previous snap. They made right on it after a stop, however, as Leaman found Costa Beechin for a 37-yard catch and run to the end zone.
Osgood and the Cougars responded, reeling off an impressive eight-play, 76-yard drive culminated by a 15-yard Osgood strike to Thomas Driscoll. Osgood was excellent in the opening half, displaying a versatile skillset that included a number of lengthy scrambles and some pinpoint passing.
"He's a great athlete and gives you a lot of problems for sure," Woods said of Osgood, who finished with 207 passing yards and 96 rushing yards. "We knew he was going to get his yards and even if we cover everything he's one of those kids that when the play breaks down he's at his best; that happened a couple times tonight."
Fenwick eventually regained the lead in the second quarter following a ridiculous kickoff return from Costa Beechin. The senior captain broke a slew of tackles while deking and dodging his way up the sideline to put his team all the way down to the AC 26-yard line. The hosts would score two plays later on a 1-yard plunge from Troy Irizarry.
The Crusaders fumbled one more time before the half, owning a 15-14 lead going into the locker room.
And then, the floodgates opened.
Fenwick proceeded to score on each of their next four possessions, including a 9-yard rush from Leaman, a 4-yard rush from Irizarry, a 6-yard rush from Connolly, and a 39-yard passing connection from Leaman to Kurtis Buch. Woods' group shut out the Cougars on the other side of the ball, clogging up the middle more effectively and forcing Osgood into more difficult situations with the ball.
Beechin recorded an interception in the fourth quarter that led to one of the scores, while guys like Michael DiFelice, Aidan Silva, John Kennedy and Chris DaSilva, among others, turned in strong defensive performances.
Leaman was terrific under center, finishing 9-for-17 for 239 passing yards and two touchdowns while also leading the ground game with 58 yards on four totes, including a 44-yard scamper.
Fenwick will now turn its attention to Week 3 opponent Swampscott, and Woods knows his team will have to bring their A-game for four quarters in that one.
"The key word is focus," said Woods. "We practice hard and we have a great effort but we're not always focused so we need to a be a little better there playing a two-time defending state champion. I don't care what kids graduated or who left (for Swampscott), they're still a championship program. It'll be a much different story next week; hopefully we have a good week of practice."
Bishop Fenwick 45, Arlington Catholic 14
at Donaldson Stadium, Bishop Fenwick
Bishop Fenwick (2-0);8;7;22;7;45
Arlington Catholic (1-1);7;7;0;0;14
Scoring summary
AC-Isaiah Osgood 9 run (Alex Nalbandyan kick)
B-Costa Beechin 37 pass from Bryce Leaman (Leaman rush)
AC-Thomas Driscoll 15 pass from Osgood (Nalbandyan kick)
B-Troy Irizarry 1 run (Aidan Silva kick)
B-Leaman 9 run (Leaman rush)
B-Irizarry 4 run (Silva kick)
B-Luke Connolly 6 run (Silva kick)
B-Kurtis Bruch 39 pass from Leaman (Silva kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Bishop Fenwick — Bryce Leaman 4-58, Troy Irizarry 7-48, Anthony Nichols 4-36, Luke Connolly 3-22, Costa Beechin 1- (-2); Arlington Catholic — Isaiah Osgood 18-96, Bertolami 9-26.
PASSING: Bishop Fenwick — Bryce Leaman 9-17-239-2-0; Arlington Catholic — Osgood 21-37-207-1-1.
RECEIVING: Bishop Fenwick — Connolly 2-70, Beechin 2-59, Irizarry 1-54, Kurtis Bruch 2-41, Mike Zaimi 2-15; Arlington Catholic — Thomas Driscoll 5-68, Nick Gallagher 4-54, Malikai McClure 7-54, Micah Hernandez 3-22, Brendan Bertolami 2-9.