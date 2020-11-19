PEABODY — This had all the trappings of a traditional state tournament game: Frozen fingers and toes for both players and spectators, cautious tight play on the field, overtime and eventually penalty kicks.
Bishop Fenwick’s girls soccer team thrived under that tournament pressure under the lights at home Thursday night, overcoming a suffocating Austin Prep defense to advance to the Catholic Central League Cup championship. The sides were deadlocked 0-0 after 80 minutes of regulation and two five minute overtimes, leading to a penalty kick shootout the Crusaders won, 4-2, to advance by a 1-0 score.
Junior keeper Claudia Keith saved AP’s fourth attempt, giving classmate McKenna Gilligan the chance to ice the match by burying her chance. She did, and Fenwick scored on all four of its PKs with finishes by seniors Jenna Durkin, Lea Bettencourt and junior Amy Hatfield before Gilligan’s winner.
“McKenna is so confident and she certainly found the finesse of her shot on that one,” said Fenwick coach Steve Flaherty, whose team will travel to No. 1 seed (and defending Division 1 state champion) Bishop Feehan for the CCL Cup final Saturday at 1 p.m.
Now unbeaten in its last 14 games, Fenwick (12-1-2) has an opportunity to avenge its only loss which came against Feehan in the season opener eight weeks ago.
“We got our wish,” said Flaherty, whose team had been hoping for another chance at the Shamrocks but needed to win two playoff games to make it happen.
Thursday’s semifinal triumph was anything but easy. No. 3 seed Austin did a tremendous job keeping its shape and defending and got an immense 17-save effort from Danvers native Sam MacCormack in the net. Fenwick had the better of the play for most of the initial 80 minutes but couldn’t finish, as so often happens in these tense, playoff style soccer matches.
“We knew how these guys were going to come out after us. We had to kind of stick with the game plan and while we had the opportunities we didn’t put them away,” said Flaherty.
All Austin needed was one counter run to punch in the goal they needed and it was a major credit to Fenwick’s senior defenders Jenna Durkin and Veronica Tache that it never quite materialized. In the second overtime, however, the Cougars nearly stole the game.
Catherine Gallagher found herself all alone well inside the box and put a tough shot right on net that Keith somehow managed to save. For good measure, Fenwick’s keeper from Danvers also stopped the rebound to ensure she’s collect her area best ninth shutout of the year.
“She saved he game ... that was the difference in the match,” Flaherty said. “To go through the game without being challenged much, on a cold night, and come up with a save like that? It doesn’t get any better.”
Junior Bella DelVecchio nearly won at at the other end with a point blank shot saved by MacCormack as the action hit a fever pitch. Fenwick controlled the first overtime, with a 3-0 edge in shots on goal with all three coming off the foot of Molly Jenkins. Elani Gikas, Ally Mitchell, Ella Morgan and Keira Morgan were among the Crusader attackers that had quality chances throughout the first four quarters.