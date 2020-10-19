Crusaders, Spartans fitted to be tied

PEABODY — Any time Bishop Fenwick and St. Mary's duke it out on the pitch — or in any sport, for that matter — it's going to be intense.
There's going to be chirping, there's going to be strong-willed battles for possession, and there's going to be high level emotions throughout the contest.
Such was the case during Monday evening's clash between the two Catholic school's boys soccer programs. By the time the final buzzer sounded, though, neither was able to celebrate a win as the Crusaders and visiting Spartans grinded to a 2-2 draw at Donaldson Field.
"It's a crosstown rivalry. It's always been that way as long as I've been around Fenwick and it probably goes back 30-40 years," said Fenwick head coach Tony Enos, his team now 5-1-1 on the season. "But it's always a good game, both teams fight hard and both teams really want to win."
That they did — and it didn't take long for one side to make their mark on the game.
Just 12 minutes in, Bishop Fenwick midfielder Ryan Morgenstern got some space and fired a cross towards the box. He had a teammate there for a tough finish, but it wound up ricocheting off a St. Mary's defender and into the back of the net for an own goal and a 1-0 Crusaders' lead.
From there, Fenwick continued to maintain possession and control the pace of the game, generating numerous other opportunities in the opening half. But St. Mary's responded, getting some wind back in their sails with a second quarter goal off the foot of Aidan Sullivan.
Moments later, the Spartans were at it again as captain Jackson Nickolau punched home a rebound to give his team their first lead, 2-1.
While Bishop Fenwick had its chances in the opening two frames, they weren't able to finish in close and St. Mary's made them pay by connecting on a pair of their own.
"What they managed to do that we didn't was finish," said Enos. "So I give it to them there; they played a high press game, we tried to counter with quick movement of the ball and quick counters from the high press, and I think it was pretty effective. We ended up with a number of opportunities; we just needed to finish."
On two separate occasions throughout the contest, Fenwick whiffed on golden opportunities in the box. They did, however, record the equalizer late in the third period on a much more difficult shot — a 30-yard blast by Ryan Noci over the outstretched arms of St. Mary's keeper Jacob Guarino.
"Ryan played a very good game. He's a tough player," said Enos. "I think him and Keiron Murray in the middle together make quite a partnership and move the ball very well. St. Mary's marked them on the field and didn't give them a lot of space, so credit those guys for moving the ball the way they did and generating opportunities."
Both teams would have a few tries late in action to break the tie, but it wasn't to be. Fenwick goalkeeper Liam Foley (4 shutouts this season) was once again terrific in net, while the defense as a whole did a great job despite missing key inside back Sean Campbell, who was injured before the game and couldn't go.