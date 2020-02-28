PEABODY —It’s easy to build up a big lead in basketball when the 3-pointers are falling.
The Bishop Fenwick girls saw that come to fruition Friday night in a 59-44 triumph in the Division 3 North playoff quarterfinal. Veronica Tache led Bishop Fenwick with 18 points, including three trifectas, and freshman Morginn Kotchian came off the bench to pour in 13 more with three treys of her own.
The bandbox gym was packed, and Bishop Fenwick thrived on the home cooking to advance to the North semifinals and a date with its arch rivals from St. Mary’s of Lynn (date, time and location TBA).
“Hitting those early 3s was the key but also surprising — not so much by Veronica but Morginn, who is in her first year of varsity,” said Fenwick (15-6) head coach Adam DeBaggis. “It was surprising because usually early in the game those shots don’t fall or go high off the glass.”
The Crusaders didn’t have that problem, making their first five from international waters and hitting 5-of-6 in the first quarter. They led from the time captain Micayla Rossi buried a 3-pointer until to the final buzzer.
By the end of the first eight minutes the home team had a 19-13 lead, and they increased it to 35-19 by halftime after holding the Pioneers to just six points in the second quarter. Tache led all scorers with 13 points in the first half and Kotchian had eight.
“We got off to a really good start by hitting long shots,” said Tache, who also had four assists. “I felt like I was on after the first one went, but I had a lot of help from my teammates.
“Morginn has a great attitude, and she engages on the bench so once she comes in she’s ready to play, giving us great energy by hitting those shots.
The fourth seeded Crusaders went on an 11-0 run in the second half, sparked by Kotchian’s five points, four more by Brynn Bertucci (who finished with 6 points and 8t rebounds), and a pair from the free throw line by Tache to build up a 16-point cushion.
“Lynnfield is tough, and they’re long,” said DeBaggis. “They have more size and more seniors than we do, so this is a good win for us. It helped that they missed a lot of shots, but we created that with our defense. It was so nice we were able to hit those 3’s, especially early to build up a lead.
“Playing on our home court was a huge advantage. It makes our defense tougher, but if we did’t hit those 3’s we would have been struggling. Their point guard (Grace Klonsky) was really fast and did a good job bringing the ball up quickly.” Eight different Crusaders figured in the scoring. Sophomore guard Maria Orfanos was in double figures with 10 and had three assists.
Heading into the last quarter Fenwick had a comfortable 18-point cushion. Lynnfield outscored them, 17-14 in the last eight minutes, but the game was already in the ‘W’ column for the hosts.
“It was so nice playing in our home gym with all our fans,” added Tache. “Playoff basketball is so exciting, and now we’re moving on.”
Bishop Fenwick 59, Lynnfield 44
Division 3 North quarterfinal
at Fenwick Gymasium, Peabody
Lynnfield: Klonsky 1-2-4; MacDonald 3-4-10; V. Morelli 4-5-13; Waisnor 1-1-4; Buonfiglio 0-0-0; M. Morelli 2-3-7; Hallahan 2-0-6 Totals: 13-15-44.
Bishop Fenwick: Orfanos 2-5-10; Romero 2-1-5; Bertucci 2-2-6; Burke 1-0-3; Rossi 1-0-3; Kotchian 5-0-13; Tache 6-3-18; Gonzalez 1-0-2; Lendall 0-0-0 Totals; 20-10-59.
Halftime: Bishop Fenwick, 35-19.
3-Pointers: L, Halahan (2), Waisnor; BF, Tache (3), Kotchian (3), Orfanos, Rossi, Burke.
Records: L, 13-7; BF, 15-6.
