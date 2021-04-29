Crystal Ball revisited: A look back at our Fall 2 preseason football predictions

In what's become a bit of a local pigskin tradition, we like to prognosticate and forecast what we think might happen prior to the start of each high school football season on the North Shore.
Sometimes we nail our predictions; other times we swing and miss ... badly. There are also instances that we couldn't have foreseen over the course of a particular season that end up modifying some of our preseason picks.
It's also fun to go back after the fact and see where those hits and misses to our dozen questions posed were once the season is over. So without further ado:
1. In a pandemic-alerted season, what are three things teams are going to have to adjust to?
Not really predictions here but more speculation, both guys had the issues that teams would have to face in a COVID-19 world down pat. Phil said that wearing face coverings, having smaller game day rosters and a vastly different (i.e., few to no fans) atmosphere would all take getting used to; Willie countered with less practice time, less noise and no lockers to use would also impact the players — all of which proved prophetic.
2. Who are your top three picks to lead the North Shore in rushing yardage in 'Fall 2'?
Willie was spot-on, choosing St. John's Prep's James Guy here as his top pick. Despite missing his team's opener, Guy easily outpaced the field with 909 yards on the ground. Phil, who had Guy at No. 2, had Ipswich captain Cole Terry as his top choice ... and 'Cole Train' rambled for 552 yards, good for a second place tie in the area (Willie had Terry second). The third choice for each of our guys — Salem's Connor McRae for Phil, Masconomet's Greg Walker for Willie — both had injury issues which affected their rushing totals.
3. Which three quarterbacks will throw for the most yardage?
Marblehead junior Josh Robertson was the runaway winner here, as his 1,230 passing yards were almost 250 better than anyone else locally. He also fired 17 touchdown passes, five more than the second place finisher. Phil had Robertson as his second choice. Both guys had Bishop Fenwick's Chrys Wilson as their top pick; he certainly had an outstanding season (53-for-80 for 912 passing yards and a dozen TDs), but not the top spot. Cam O'Brien, Willie's No. 2 pick, had his season cut in half when Swampscott lost three games to the coronavirus. Both Victor Harrington of St. John's Prep (Phil) and Darren McDermott of Danvers (Willie), the No. 3 picks, respectively, had their seasons ended by injury.
4. Who are your top three picks to lead the North Shore in receiving yardage?
By pulling in four passes for 131 yards and three touchdowns in his final game, Hamilton-Wenham's Ryan Monahan finished atop the North Shore leaderboard with 681 yards on 42 receptions. Phil had him pegged as the No. 1 receiver in the preseason. Both guys had Swampscott's Andrew Augustin highly ranked (Willie No. 1, Phil No. 2), but he missed the first two of his team's four contests. Each of the guys also had St. John's Prep wideout Jackson Delaney (Willie 2nd, Phil 3rd), and his 37 catches and 547 yards were both third in the area. Willie's No. 3 choice, Angel Martinez of Bishop Fenwick, had an all-star season but had to share a lot of touches of the football with his talented teammates.
5. Name the three teams you think will have the the stingiest defenses in terms of fewest points allowed.
The guys hit .667 in this category, seeing two of their three choices each qualify here. Phil had Bishop Fenwick as his top defense as that proved to be the case, with the Catholic Central League champions allowing a mere 29 points in their six games while going unbeaten. Willie's No. 1 choice, Marblehead, was the area's third-stingiest offense, allowing just 8.1 points per game (58 total) in their seven contests while also winning all of their games. Willie had Fenwick as his No. 2 team, and Phil's No. 3 team was the North Shore's third unbeaten squad, Ipswich (68 points allowed). Phil's No. 2 choice (Danvers, 122 points) and Willie's No. 3 selection (Beverly, 113) were both middle of the road in terms of defensive stinginess.
Neither of us saw Peabody, which led the NEC at 7.8 points per game, coming.
6. Name three local players who aren't household names, but will be by the time the season ends in late April.
Willie was the big winner here, going 3-for-3 on his picks with Hamilton-Wenham quarterback Carter Coffey, Peabody sophomore signal caller Shea Lynch, and Swampscott junior bellcow back Xaviah Bascon. Phil's selections were all solid, impactful players for their teams (Beverly junior nose guard Grant Eastin, Fenwick sophomore lineman Liam Andrews and St. John's Prep wideout Jesse Ofurie, another sophomore), but Willie hit the home run in this category.
7. Name three defensive standouts who could be among the area leaders in tackles this fall.
Injuries and games lost played a definite role here. Willie's second and third picks, Jake Connolly of Bishop Fenwick and Peabody captain Kyle Maglione, were both spot-on selections, guys who played defense at an all-star level. His top choice, Mat Nadworny, had to sit out a few games to begin the season after returning to the state from Texas. Phil's top pick, Cam O'Brien of Swampscott, focused primarily on his quarterback duties in Swampscott's four games, but his 2-3 picks, linebackers Dylan Wodarski of St. John's Prep and Marblehead captain Cam Janock, were both stellar.
8. Give us three guys who will be big impact linemen for their squads.
Again, injuries aside, the guys made wise choices here. Willie had a trio of all-stars in Andrew Chronis (Danvers), J.T. Monahan (Marblehead) and Collin Taylor (St. John's Prep), while two of Phil's selections (Beverly's Billy Adams and Masconomet's Teddy Fellows) also earned those accolades. His third choice, Nick Barrett, was excellent when healthy for St. John's Prep.
9. List three unheralded seniors who’ll end up making major contributions to their team before season’s end.
Phil's No. 3 pick, captain Jack Wile, was instrumental for Ipswich in the trenches and provided a plethora of leadership for the Cape Ann League Baker champions. Willie, however, was once more a perfect 3-for-3 on his submissions: fullback/defensive back/kicker Joey Loreti of Beverly, running back/defensive back Marty Cooke of Hamilton-Wenham, and outside linebacker Drew Lucas of Peabody.
10. Which teams teams are most likely to improve their winning percentage from 2019?
Two of Willie's choices here, No. 1 Ipswich and No. 3 Marblehead, both finished without a blemish, so they easily cashed in here. Our other picks — Salem for Willie, and Essex Tech, for Phil, had tough outings but are hopefully building towards more success in the fall.
The teat that improved the most, Peabody (from .364 to .833) again surprised us.
11. If anyone is going to go undefeated, it'll probably be ...
Both guys correctly had Fenwick as their top choice here. Willie also had Marblehead as his third selection. Each sports staffer also picked St. John's Prep, and Phil had Danvers as well — two teams where youth and injuries played a major role in their campaign.
12. Let's have it, boys: three bold predictions from each of you for the 'Fall 2' season.
Phil had a bull's-eye with his first two: a quarterback throwing for more than 15 TDs (Marblehead's Robertson) and more turf fields leading to more field goals than usual (there were 13, led by Beverly's Loreti with 4). He just missed with his third bold prediction, saying someone would return a touchdown 100 yards for a score; Marblehead's Connor Cronin had a 98-yard pick-6 against Swampscott. Willie had someone reaching 1,000 yards rushing (close, but not quite), a 'Thanksgiving upset' where one team beat their traditional rival on the season's final weekend (Hamilton-Wenham came close vs. Ipswich), but did correctly surmise that sophomores would stand out this Fall 2 season. Guys like Jayce Dooley and Devin Lebron of Essex Tech, Peabody's Lynch, Ofurie of St. John's Prep and Marblehead's Cronin were just a few of many examples here.
||||