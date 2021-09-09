For the second time in the 2021 calendar year, high school football is back.
Back with a full regular season of games and, for the first time in two years, playoffs — expanded statewide, where any school could play another school in the Bay State within their division. Players, coaches, officials, fans and yes, sportswriters are excited about what will transpire over the next three months.
Our North Shore high school football experts, Executive Sports Editor Phil Stacey and assistant sports editor Matt Williams, give their thoughts and predictions below by answering six questions today, and another half-dozen tomorrow.
1. Who are your top three picks to lead the North Shore in rushing yardage?
PHIL STACEY
1. James Guy, St. John's Prep. When healthy, he might be the best back in Massachusetts. Happy to get upwards of 25-30 carries a game if that's what the game dictates. A true chain mover who really gets cooking when he breaks it to the outside. Breakaway speed that few at this level can match.
2. Connor Cronin, Marblehead. The mercurial back will split time in the backfield with fellow standout George Percy, a senior, so he won't be a true bellcow out of the Magicians' backfield. But with his outstanding speed, strength and ability to hit the hole at full force, he's a threat to rip off long runs any time he gets the rock.
3. Mat Nadworny, Masconomet. I see his number being called early and often in the Chieftains' scheme. Masconomet may not have the beef up front it has had in years past, but this senior captain is skilled enough to zip through even a silver of an opening between the tackles and has the needed speed to jackrabbit his way to the edge.
MATT WILLIAMS
1. James Guy, St. John's Prep: With 2,243 career rushing yards to this point, it'd be crazy not to have the Prep's workhorse at the top of the list. He's one of the best backs in the state, and running behind a good offensive line will open up holes every against top flight competition.
2. Jordan Irvine, Beverly: OK, so it's tough to rack up big yardage in the Wing-T because the ball gets spread around. But Irvine averaged 9.1 yards per tote last year on only 29 carries. Even in a shared backfield, that number could easily triple or quadruple — and his production will rise in kind.
3. George Percy, Marblehead: Just a feeling that the Magicians' two-headed backfield with Connor Cronin may favor the bruising back. Cronin's ability to create mismatches in the receiving game, plus Marblehead's other deep threats, should take defenders out of box. Percy can run over the ones that remain.
2. Who are your top three picks to lead the North Shore in receiving yardage?
PHIL STACEY
1. Jayce Dooley, Essex Tech. Dooley exploded onto the scene as a sophomore this past spring with 35 catches, 663 yards and seven trips to the end zone in just six games. He and quarterback Devin Lebron are clearly on the same page; a 70-catch, 1,000-yard, 12-TD campaign this fall isn't far fetched.
2. Jackson Delaney, St. John's Prep. There's a lot of mouths to feed offensively at St. John's: the aforementioned James Guy, plus fellow conference all-star wideout Jesse Ofurie, Charlie Wilmot, Stephon Patrick and Sami Quinceno. But with his leaping and pass catching ability, Delaney will certainly turn his chances into big plays on a regular basis.
3. Elijah Burns, Swampscott. Again, there are plenty of options for Big Blue QB Cam O'Brien to turn to. But someone has to emerge as the alpha, so I'll go with Burns, who gets off the line quickly, has strong juke moves to shake defenders, and produces big yards after the catch.
MATT WILLIAMS
1. Connor Cronin, Marblehead: He can do it all, whether it's operating in a phone booth in the red zone or making space between deep zones. Great hands, quick cuts, brute strength to wrest the ball away even in tight coverage ... even when he's covered, Cronin is open.
2. Jariel Del Valle, Salem: We know the Salem High co-captain is going to have a lot of receptions: He's a prime target in the pony-style offense and hauled in 36 balls during the Fall 2 season. He's a few months faster and stronger, and I think he's going to be able to make more tacklers miss and rack up more yardage.
3. Cole Hammernick, Swampscott: With four touchdowns on only eight catches in the Big Blue's limited Fall 2 schedule, Hammernick burst onto the scene. He's got speed to burn and already showed up deep strike ability in a scrimmage against Hamilton-Wenham. Running down balls from big-armed QB Cam O'Brien means the sky is the limit.
3. Which three quarterbacks will throw for the most yardage?
PHIL STACEY
1. Josh Robertson, Marblehead. When everything is clicking the Magicians can be an offensive machine, and the preseason favorite to nab Northeastern Conference Player of the Year honors not only has a big, accurate arm, but is smart enough to not force throws and knows his fleet corps of receivers can turn outs and bubble screens into big gainers.
2. Jack Perry, St. John's Prep. The Eagles' pro style offense is set up to score points against any defense, be it via the ground game or through the air. I'll guesstimate that St. John's averages north of 350 yards per game; if we give us much as half of that to Guy and the running attack, that leaves plenty for Perry to spread it around to his receivers.
3. Shea Lynch, Peabody. Watching Lynch for the first time in warmups last season prior to his team's game at Beverly, I couldn't believe how accurate and precise this sophomore's passes were. They were even crisper in the game itself, so with another year of seasoning, knowing the Tanner playbook and a number of gifted athletes to throw to, his numbers will only escalate.
MATT WILLIAMS
1. Cam O'Brien, Swampscott: Since the Big Blue were limited to four games in Fall 2, it's easy to overlook the extremely talented group they have returning. It's been a long time since a Swampscott QB didn't throw for near 2,000 yards in a full season, and with an arm and mind as good as O'Brien's it's almost a sure thing.
2. Shea Lynch, Peabody: Arguably the North Shore's best all-around signal caller now gets a full season — complete with expectations — to prove it. The bet here is he rises to the occasion. He threw for 915 yards in six games in Fall 2, so with twice as many this fall Peabody's single season pass yardage record is in trouble.
3. Devin Lebron, Essex Tech: A smart thrower who can keep plays alive with his legs, Devin Lebron is the complete package for a spread quarterback. He's got an amazing deep threat in Jayce Dooley, and his possession guys have another season of experience. The Hawks should move the chains and score some points this autumn.
4. Name the three teams that will have the stingiest defenses.
PHIL STACEY
1. Marblehead. A.J. Andriano as the main cog in the line. Elite linebackers that include James Doody, Connor Cronin, George Percy and Eli Feingold. A secondary that will likely be tested often, but is up to the task in Craig Michalowski, Josh Robertson, Zander Danforth, Aven Denbow and James Galante. Add it all up and you've got an elite defense.
2. St. John's Prep. When you play one of the state's most loaded-up schedules year after year, with Central Catholic, BC High, Catholic Memorial and Xaverian among the opponents, preventing your foe's side of the scoreboard from changing can be difficult. But Team 115's depth and talent to prevent such events from happening is apparent.
3. Peabody. Maybe not to the degree that last year's stingy unit did, which allowed less than eight points a contest, but it's going to be difficult for other teams to find the end zone against the Tanners. Between returning talent (Jordan Thompkins, Peter Gardikas, Brendan Smith, Rafael Casiano, etc.) and some gifted newcomers, Peabody should be miserly.
MATT WILLIAMS
1. Marblehead. As long as Jim Rudloff is prowling the sidelines, Marblehead has to be at the top of any defensive list. It's the Linebacker U of North Shore high school football ... the faces change, but the loud hitting and the timely stops never do.
2. Danvers. The same goes for Falcons' head coach Ryan Nolan, a defensive guru if ever there was one. I love the athletes in the secondary led by Steve Reardon; I think Aris Xerras can cause real problems up front; and 'backers like Joey Parisi and Brad Wilichoski are solid run stuffers.
3. Ipswich. I think this is a sound team with more returning talent than many realize. Under new coach Zack Lamkin and a really good "Core Four" of leaders, they'll build from the defensive side of the ball.
5. Name three defensive standouts who could be among the North Shore's leading tacklers this fall.
PHIL STACEY
1. Jack Gillis, Ipswich. There will be a heaping helping of responsibility on Gillis' plate this season on both sides of the ball, but he craves it. That means this team captain will be in the middle of the action in the Tigers' 3-4 alignment as they look to funnel opponents into the middle for their tackling machine to bring them down with a resounding thud.
2. Rob Lyons, Beverly. Captain has good size, quick feet and gets low to bring down opposing ballcarriers. Loves contact and does a nice job with his pre-snap reads, with an ability to drop back into pass coverage as easily as he bursts into the backfield on a blitz. Part of a strong 4-man 'backer unit with Jordan Irvine, Zack Sparkman and Jerry DeJesus.
3. Chris Domoracki, Hamilton-Wenham. Lined up on the inside of the Generals' defense with his twin brother, Luke, next to him as an outside linebacker, the two Domorackis should easily lead the area in most tackles by a pair of siblings. Chris will get plenty by himself; once he wraps up opponents, he simply doesn't allow them to break free.
MATT WILLIAMS
1. Matt Mitchell, St. John's Prep: Great in coverage, Mitchell also hits hard and is excellent in run support. He's a tremendous all-around defender; the only thing that would keep his tackle totals down is the Eagles' front seven making stops before he can get there.
2. Will Pinto, Peabody: A junior looking to make up for not being able to play in Fall 2, Pinto has been one of Peabody's most active defenders in the preseason and has earned the starting job at the 'Mike' linebacker spot. The tackles should be plentiful for this potential breakout star.
3. Brad Wilichoski, Danvers: A guy who stay low to the ground is difficult to block, and Wilichoski excels at doing just that while creating a burst of power through the lower body. He's a throwback-style player, a thumper who'll be thumping plenty of opposing ballcarriers this fall.
6. Name three players who aren't currently household names, but will be by season's end.
PHIL STACEY
1. Andre Sullivan, Beverly. Showing what he was capable of in his team's Fall 2 season finale vs. Salem, Sullivan ran for 109 yards and a score in just nine carries in his first-ever backfield start. This year he'll share carries with backfield mate Jordan Irvine, and his speed, versatility and on-field intelligence will help him reach the end zone regularly.
2. Steven Woods, Bishop Fenwick. If you know him already, it's likely because a.) he's the son of head coach David Woods, or b.) he came into the Super Bowl two years ago as a third string replacement at QB to lead a late scoring drive. Now he's a senior starting quarterback, a legit playmaker with a good head on his shoulders and athletic acumen to match.
3. Joey Parisi, Danvers. The Falcons would be my pick for the team that will improve the most over the course of the season, and I see Parisi as being a big reason why. A middle linebacker who is ferocious without taking it over the line, he could easily be in the mix for leading tacklers in the area. Defense will carry DHS to success, with Parisi at the forefront of that.
MATT WILLIAMS
1. Hudson Weidman, Pingree: The Highlanders lost all of 2020 to the pandemic, so it's been two calendar years since he was returning interceptions for touchdowns at Masconomet as a true freshman. Weidman has amazing instincts and is a game breaker at any position: QB, receiver or safety. He'll be back with a vengeance.
2. Steve Reardon, Danvers: A dirt dog of a competitor, he played with a 'Mamba Mentality' last spring on the baseball diamond — and I think that'll carry over to football. He can do it all on both offense and defense, so ultimately where the Danvers coaching staff decides to deploy his skills will be fun to watch.
3. Jack Perry, St. John's Prep: Playing quarterback for the North Shore's lone remaining bona fide state powerhouse comes with a lot of responsibility and pressure. Perry will thrive under that spotlight; I figure he'll be known as one of the most efficient QB's in Eastern Mass by season's end.
Coming Friday: Part 2 of our Crystal Ball predictions for 2021.
